PASAY CITY’S VISION: Paving the road to an ‘EcoCity’

Pasay City, a bustling metropolis in the heart of Metro Manila, is steadily transforming itself into a beacon of progress, and under the leadership of Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano the city government is relentlessly pursuing its vision of becoming a “smart, self-sufficient and sustainable Eco City.”

This ambitious goal is fueled by a commitment to enhance the lives of Pasayeños while fostering environmental responsibility.

“The Pasay LGU is steadfast in its commitment to enhance the well-being of our residents and, in turn, foster a more prosperous city for the nation as a whole. We will persist in improving and strengthening our projects to provide long-term and sustainable solutions that cater to the needs of our constituents,” Calixto-Rubiano said.

In line with the mayor’s vision for the future, the local government recently launched the H.E.L.P. Priority Agenda, which serves as the cornerstone of the city’s development strategy.

This comprehensive framework guides initiatives across various sectors, encompassing healthcare and housing, education, economic growth, and environmental protection. Livelihood opportunities, a peaceful and secure environment, well-maintained markets, and programs supporting Pasayeño families are integral aspects of this agenda.

Tangible examples of the H.E.L.P. Agenda in action are evident in projects like “Kandili ng Kalusugan” which brings free medical consultations, laboratory tests, vaccinations, and even haircuts directly to residents.

Similarly, the Barangay Labor Desk Overload program connects Pasayeños with job opportunities, empowering them to build brighter futures.

Beyond social services, Pasay City is championing environmental sustainability through a multitude of urban development projects. Public and community gardens flourish throughout the city, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the environment.

Programs like “I Care for Mother Earth” encourage residents to cultivate edible plants in their backyards, promoting urban agriculture and contributing to long-term food security.

Calixto-Rubiano, however, acknowledges the need for continuous improvement — one such is the completion of the Pasay coastal development projects which presents an exciting opportunity to further enhance social services.

A significant portion of the revenue generated from these projects will be strategically allocated to support Pasayeños from all walks of life. Youth and children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities — all will benefit from the expanded social programs and livelihood initiatives planned.

The unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility remains paramount. The local government recognizes that a sustainable future hinges on fostering harmony with the environment. By prioritizing eco-friendly practices, Pasay City is striving to become a model for responsible urban development.

Calixto-Rubiano’s vision is clear: a Pasay City that thrives not only economically but also ecologically, and through collaborative efforts the city aspires to become a shining example of a smart, sustainable and modern metropolis.

This transformation will not only benefit Pasayeños but set a precedent for responsible urban development across the Philippines.

While the road ahead is paved with challenges, Calixto-Rubiano believes that an unwavering dedication and a spirit of cooperation from everyone involved will propel Pasay City to achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a true Eco City.