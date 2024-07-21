Partners against hunger: Businesses heed PBBM’s call to make food affordable and plentiful to poor households

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s game plan to fight hunger is off to a good start with the government’s “Walang Gutom” Program — a version of the United States’ food stamp program (FSP) that targets to nourish a million poor Filipino families nationwide — getting support from private businesses.
Under the FSP, beneficiaries nationwide will receive P3,000 monthly food subsidy until 2027.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the implementing agency, formally rolled out the FSP on 1 July to coincide with National Nutrition Month. Local government units also started distributing the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to FSP beneficiaries last week.
In Palo, Leyte, 152 beneficiaries received EBT cards that they will use to buy meat, rice and vegetables from partner stores. DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay led the launching of the FSP and distribution of EBT cards at the Palo Sports Complex.
“Under the Bagong Pilipinas of President Bongbong Marcos, the government will not leave you. The national and local government will work together to provide your needs,” Punay told beneficiaries.
The other initial batch of food stamp recipients last week were 246 households in Sorsogon City; 111 in Victorias City, Negros Occidental; and 60 in Basak, Sto. Niño, Talaingod, Davao del Norte.
Meanwhile, the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) launched the Kain Tayo Pilipinas (KTP) on 17 July at the Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City. KTP represents the declaration of the private sector’s commitment to helping address malnutrition and food insecurity among the Philippine Plan of Action for Nutrition priority provinces, and calling for more organizations to join the movement.
KTP also aims to support the government in promoting proper nutrition.
“We can improve the nutritional status of our kababayan by forming and sustaining partnerships at the local, regional and national levels to ensure a coordinated approach in delivering sustainable food systems that do not compromise our country’s economy, environment, or social systems,” DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said during the KTP launching ceremony.
“We all have a role to fulfill in ending hunger and malnutrition. The goal is clear: By 2030, no child in our scope of operations will start schooling underweight, wasted, or stunted,” KTP chairperson Manuel V. Pangilinan said.
“We aim to address malnutrition particularly for under age-5 Filipinos, hunger and food insecurity,” said PBSP executive director Elvin Ivan Uy.
Also attending the KTP launch were National Nutrition Council executive director Dr. Azucena Dayanghirang, World Bank senior country officer for Brunei, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand Dr. Clarissa David, Smart Communications Inc. SVP for Consumer Wireless Kristine A. Go, KTP board member Manolito Tayag, Zuellig Family Foundation president and executive director Austere Panadero, Galing Pook Foundation executive director Georgina Ann Hernandez-Yang and Scaling Up Nutrition Business Network Secretariat John Echauz.
In the Philippines, one out of three households experience food insecurity, according to the National Nutrition Council. By providing direct food assistance to families in need, the FSP addresses immediate nutritional requirements and alleviates food insecurity of vulnerable populations.