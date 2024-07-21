Partners against hunger: Businesses heed PBBM’s call to make food affordable and plentiful to poor households

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s game plan to fight hunger is off to a good start with the government’s “Walang Gutom” Program — a version of the United States’ food stamp program (FSP) that targets to nourish a million poor Filipino families nationwide — getting support from private businesses.

Under the FSP, beneficiaries nationwide will receive P3,000 monthly food subsidy until 2027.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the implementing agency, formally rolled out the FSP on 1 July to coincide with National Nutrition Month. Local government units also started distributing the electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to FSP beneficiaries last week.

In Palo, Leyte, 152 beneficiaries received EBT cards that they will use to buy meat, rice and vegetables from partner stores. DSWD Undersecretary for Innovations Edu Punay led the launching of the FSP and distribution of EBT cards at the Palo Sports Complex.

“Under the Bagong Pilipinas of President Bongbong Marcos, the government will not leave you. The national and local government will work together to provide your needs,” Punay told beneficiaries.