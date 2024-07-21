Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod’s Art Cove mounts exhibit on mental health

“Art has always been a medium for expression, and through these works, I have attempted to capture the complexities, struggles, and triumphs associated with mental health. Each piece tells a story — sometimes of despair, sometimes of hope, but always of resilience,” said Basio.

Her artworks address mental health as a topic that touches everyone, whether directly or indirectly, and she hopes this exhibition sparks conversations, evokes empathy, and offers solace to those who might be struggling in silence.

“Here at Art Cove, we consider ourselves privileged to host such a profound and timely exhibit. In an age where the importance of mental health cannot be overstated, through Sheila’s art, we are encouraged to appreciate beauty and embrace the full range of our shared human experience,” said Archie Javellana, Park Inn by Radisson Bacolod’s Rooms Division manager.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony last 5 June was led by Basio, with guests Art Association of Bacolod–Negros treasurer Patty Jane Ku Ong, Victorias City councilor Joji Larraga, assisted by Javellana. The exhibit opening was also graced by Charlie Co, co-owner of Orange Project and a visual artist known for works with strong socio-realist themes.

Tales of the Psyche runs until 7 September. For inquiries and artwork purchases, guests may visit the hotel’s front desk or call +63 34 706 888.