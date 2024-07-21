Number coding scheme to remain during SONA

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has decided to maintain the number coding scheme in Metro Manila during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address to prevent potential traffic congestion.

MMDA chairperson Romando Artes emphasized that suspending the scheme could exacerbate traffic by increasing the number of vehicles on the road.

Under the current number coding rules, vehicles with plate numbers ending in 1 and 2 are prohibited from operating during peak hours on Monday.

The MMDA has also planned alternative traffic routes and will deploy 2,000 personnel to manage traffic, especially in Quezon City.