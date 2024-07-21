Nuke, natgas marked as energy security seals

The march towards energy security will likely have the country boosting its fuel supply through the use of nuclear and natural gas which are mostly sourced indigenously.

The United States stands ready to share its knowledge and experience in granting licenses for nuclear technology in the Philippines.

In an interview, US Nuclear Regulatory Commission chairman Christopher Hanson said the Philippines can learn from the US management of over 90,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel.

“If a technology is licensed in the United States, we are prepared to share our work with not just our Philippine counterparts, but other countries as well. We can show how we went through that licensing process and performed the technical and confirmatory analyses to reach our determinations,” Hanson said.

“We have licensing and inspection procedures for that waste, for that spent fuel, and we’re, of course, absolutely happy to and prepared to share that experience and that expertise with our Filipino colleagues,” he added.

Initial reactor construction

According to Hanson, initial reactor construction in the US is licensed for 40 years, with the possibility of extension. Most reactors have been licensed for 60 years, and some are now being licensed for 80 years.

Early this month, the landmark Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement (123 Agreement) between the Philippines and the United States came into force.

The 123 Agreement provides a legal framework for the US to export nuclear materials, equipment, and components to other countries.

It allows for the transfer of materials and information for nuclear research and civil nuclear energy production, with a shared commitment to nuclear nonproliferation.

The agreement will expand collaboration on clean energy and energy security, as well as strengthen the long-term diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

Hanson said the US remains fully committed to providing Filipino partners with the essential knowledge and expertise necessary for nuclear development.

The Senate Committee on Energy is also deliberating on a bill that would set policy for the further development of Philippine natural gas.

The proposed Philippine Downstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act is seen as key to further exploration of homegrown natural gas.

Natgas as a transition energy

At the hearing of the energy committee on the bill last Thursday, members of the panel stressed that the government has tagged natural gas, including those coming from the Malampaya field off Palawan province, as a transition fuel to the use of renewable energy.

Malampaya gas was chosen as the only indigenous source of natural gas.

The panel indicated that policies will support more exploration of natural gas since energy security depends on the country having its supply.

Experts indicated using indigenous fuel will make the country less dependent on international factors that affect the prices of energy sources.

The Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project is the country’s first and only indigenous gas resource of the province of Palawan. It supplies about 20 percent of Luzon’s electricity needs and has significantly contributed to the nation’s energy independence since 2001.

Prime Energy’s commitment to further explore Philippine natural gas resources was lauded by the panel.

“This is the first time I’ve seen true exploration. There are as many paper explorations,” Senator William Gatchalian said.