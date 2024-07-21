Manila suspends clamping, towing ops

The local government of Manila on Sunday has announced that it has suspended all clamping and towing operations in the city, citing numerous complaints from motorists.

According to Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, the order – which will be in effect immediately -- was issued to the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau. It was circulated through a memo from its officer-in-charge Narciso Diokno III.

Lacuna said the decision was made in the best interest of residents.