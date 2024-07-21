Malaysia's new king crowned amid lavish ceremonies

Malaysia installed Sultan Ibrahim, 65, as its new king on Saturday in lavish ceremonies at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur. This follows his oathtaking in January as the country's 17th monarch.

Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy with a unique system where the throne rotates every five years among the rulers of nine states, each headed by centuries-old Islamic royalty. Though the position is mostly ceremonial, it has become increasingly significant in recent years, with royal intervention needed to appoint prime ministers after political crises.

The king oversees major political appointments, serves as the official head of Islam in the Muslim-majority country, and is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

Sultan Ibrahim, ruler of the southern Johor state, is estimated by Bloomberg to be worth at least $5.7 billion, with holdings in land, palm oil, real estate, and telecommunications.

Saturday's ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Dressed in traditional attire, Sultan Ibrahim pledged to uphold the constitution and ensure peace in Malaysia.

Sultan Ibrahim, known for his outspoken views on politics and corruption, is seen as a religious moderate. In 2017, he ordered a business owner to apologize for discriminating against non-Muslims.

Sultan Ibrahim is married with six children and has significant business interests, including a stake in the $100 billion Forest City development project off the coast of Johor. He is social media-savvy, owns a collection of luxury cars and private jets, plays polo, enjoys riding motorcycles, and is an officer in the national armed forces with military training from the United States.

The last time a Johor sultan held the crown was four decades ago, when Sultan Ibrahim's father, Sultan Iskandar, was proclaimed Malaysia's eighth king in 1984.

Source: AFP