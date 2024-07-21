Life-saving medical services within reach in mountain communities

In many rural communities in the Philippines, rural health centers are the go-to institution for basic medical needs and emergency medical services. However, some of them do not realize their full potential because there was no electricity to power simple medical equipment that may save lives. One Meralco Foundation helps address this challenge by energizing rural health centers — enabling the delivery of improved medical services in the community.
Janna Dalde soothes her crying two-month-old, John Anthony, after he received his second shot of vaccine Barangay Laiban Health Station in Tanay, Rizal. The 19-year-old mother carried him across three rivers for vaccine shots that would protect him from diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis or whooping cough.
Janna’s eldest son is also a frequent visitor to the barangay health station. The toddler has asthma, and she brings him in for puffs using the health station’s nebulizer.
“We don’t have to cross 11 rivers and travel to town for more than an hour for John Anthony’s vaccines and for Arjohn’s nebulizer needs because we have our rural health station here in the barangay,” Janna shared.
With the newly energized barangay health station, Janna Dalde can now keep her sons’ vaccines up to date and have access to nebulizer services.
Prior to electrification, health services that need electricity like nebulizers for patients with asthma and refrigerators for vaccine storage were only an impossible dream for the community consisting of more than 3,500 residents, including members of the Dumagat Remontado tribe.
For almost two years, Nurse Zander Noche had to meticulously ferry vaccines three times a week to the health station because there was no cold storage available. A shift in temperature can spoil the vaccine and a wrong move atop his motorcycle can break the vials. Worse, he must cross rocky terrains and eight flowing rivers to reach the health station.
“Before we had solar power and a refrigerator, we really struggled. You must be really careful when you travel with the vaccines you’re carrying. When we arrive at the health center, it’s dark during the day and even darker when it’s raining. Our eyes usually get very dry due to poor ventilation,” he said.
To help the community gain access to improved health services, a solar photovoltaic (PV) system was installed to light up and power the health station through OMF’s Rural Health Center Electrification program. The initiative was fully funded by donations of employees from Meralco’s Customer Retail Services (CRS) group. A refrigerator was also donated for the exclusive use of the barangay health station, primarily for storage of vaccines and other medicines.
Having crucial health services available to residents empowers underserved communities and paves the way for self-reliance even in remote areas.
Now, Nurse Zander will no longer have to carry vaccines to work every day because the health station has refrigeration for vaccine storage. With stable electricity, he and the other barangay health workers use television to play video presentations on health-related concerns to promote awareness.
“We have a program where we play short video presentations so residents can understand better health solutions like immunization. Before, we can’t do this because of the lack of electricity,” he remarked.
For Janna, Nurse Zander, and the rest of the residents of Barangay Laiban, the electrification of their health center is a symbol of assurance that relief is here, not hours away.