Life-saving medical services within reach in mountain communities

In many rural communities in the Philippines, rural health centers are the go-to institution for basic medical needs and emergency medical services. However, some of them do not realize their full potential because there was no electricity to power simple medical equipment that may save lives. One Meralco Foundation helps address this challenge by energizing rural health centers — enabling the delivery of improved medical services in the community.

Janna Dalde soothes her crying two-month-old, John Anthony, after he received his second shot of vaccine Barangay Laiban Health Station in Tanay, Rizal. The 19-year-old mother carried him across three rivers for vaccine shots that would protect him from diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis or whooping cough.

Janna’s eldest son is also a frequent visitor to the barangay health station. The toddler has asthma, and she brings him in for puffs using the health station’s nebulizer.

“We don’t have to cross 11 rivers and travel to town for more than an hour for John Anthony’s vaccines and for Arjohn’s nebulizer needs because we have our rural health station here in the barangay,” Janna shared.

With the newly energized barangay health station, Janna Dalde can now keep her sons’ vaccines up to date and have access to nebulizer services.

Prior to electrification, health services that need electricity like nebulizers for patients with asthma and refrigerators for vaccine storage were only an impossible dream for the community consisting of more than 3,500 residents, including members of the Dumagat Remontado tribe.