Leah Halili releases ‘River By The Sea’

The Ransom Collective’s Leah Halili marvels with childlike wonder on the release of her new single, “River By The Sea.”

Produced by The Ringmaster’s Francis Lorenzo, who has worked with artists such as Clara Benin, UDD, and Ang Bandang Shirley, the lush, folk-pop track finds joy in exploring nature and igniting one’s curiosity about the simplest things in life.

Leah considers her recent travel trip to Yosemite Park with her family two summers ago to be a songwriting inspiration for the track. “We were all in awe of this majestic place. We had witnessed everything from the peaks through the canyons, cliffs, rivers, and lush green meadows.”

She adds that the song expresses her willingness to learn, heal, and see more of the world’s beauty, not wanting to miss out on anything while still being capable of experiencing the best things nature has to offer.

“River By The Sea” expands her capabilities as a musician by further embellishing her sound with a more organic approach. Accompanied by stripped-down guitars and minimal keys, the song incorporates percussive elements like banging on wood and using an acorn to add a natural aspect to her sonic tapestry. The result is a rich, rewarding material that showcases her more genuine and adventurous take on musicality and production — of course with guidance from her producer Francis Lorenzo.

Also contributing to the songwriting aspects of the track is Leah Halili’s partner, Nikee Bañares, who laid down a melodic guitar as she was writing the song in its initial stages.

“He had made a beautiful melody to which he asked me to add my lyrics, and we worked on the demo together,” Leah reveals. “It took a while for us to record the song, as we wanted to wait until it was recorded in an actual studio.”

The song will be part of a six-track EP to be released by the end of 2024 or early next year.

The Changes act explains, “I do plan to release an EP as soon as I have all my singles remastered and find a common concept. I am currently writing more songs to add and as much as I want to give more details, I want to leave room for a surprise! I hope people can stay tuned and continue to support my love for creating music.”