Lawmakers expect PBBM to address urgent concerns in SONA

Members of Congress wished that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would propose solutions in his State of the Nation Address (SoNA) to the country's pressing problems, specifically in labor and health sectors, that they want to see happen in real life.

Rep. Fidel Nograles, the chairperson of the House Labor and Employment Committee, has high hopes that the President's SoNA will address urgent labor concerns, which would accord workers a better condition.

“Labor is a major sector and one that concerns every Filipino, so I expect that we will hear about his plans to address various issues on Monday,” he said.

The Philippines plunged to 59th place out of 60 nations in the Global Life-Work Balance Index report by global human resource services business Remote.

Per research, the country's capital, Manila, received a work-life balance score of 27.46 out of 100, somewhat higher than Nigeria's capital, Abuja, which received a score of 16.15.

The company examined average weekly working hours, minimum earnings, annual leave regulations, sick pay, maternity leave, healthcare, and other criteria in 60 nations with the greatest GDP.

Nograles voiced "grave concern" about the country's sorry rank, but believes the administration is "working doubly hard" to improve working conditions.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jam Baronda expects an underscore on the investments that were forged in the President's various state visits.

She's also keen to learn about the impact of government services pushed closer to Filipino households as a result of the President's mandate, as well as how the signature "Build Better More" infrastructure initiatives are uplifting lives in the communities.

"It is my wish that PBBM will also put the spotlight on the issues involving our territory and sovereignty, illegal drugs and organized crimes, and the gaps that beset the health, agriculture, education, and tourism sectors," she said.

Filipino nurses sought greener pastures abroad due to low salaries in the country, leaving local hospitals short-staffed.

Apart from the shortage of healthcare professionals, the major shortcomings of the country's healthcare include outdated equipment, insufficient medical supplies, and inadequate healthcare infrastructure due to insufficient resources.

Also, according to Baronda, Ilonggos are particularly waiting for information on the Iloilo-Guimaras bridge project, seen to boost regional economic growth.

Speaker Martin Romualdez, for his part, expects the President to build on his administration's successes and advance existing projects.

The Romualdez-led chamber is also looking forward to another year of following up on successes and building on what remains to be done in many of the Marcos administration's programs, particularly those that provide social amelioration benefits.

“I expect the President to emphasize the importance of unity among all Filipinos, highlighting how collective efforts can lead to national progress," Romualdez said. "I anticipate a focus on the continued and immediate delivery of essential social services to ensure that the needs of the people are met promptly and effectively."

Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend the SoNA, marking the biggest attendance in history.

House Secretary General Reginald Velasco earlier revealed that the government had earmarked a whooping P20 million to cover the overall SoNA expenses, including food, security, invitations, and giveaways.