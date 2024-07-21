Kuya Bong values integrity

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently stressed the importance of integrity and professionalism as he graced the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Annual Regulators’ Forum.

During the PICPA’s Accountancy Week which gathered industry professionals to discuss current trends, updates, and challenges in financial regulation, the lawmaker highlighted the critical role that principles and integrity play within the field in line with the forum’s theme “Values Above All.”

“In every aspect of our lives, especially in your profession, valuing principles and integrity is of utmost importance,” Go said.

Reflecting on his personal connection to the profession through his son, a CPA topnotcher and aspiring lawyer, Go expressed his pride and joy but reinforced that integrity is the most valuable asset of a CPA.

“Beyond the success and accolades, I always remind him that integrity is the most valuable asset of a CPA. Our principles and honesty are not for sale and cannot be stolen. They are the foundation of the trust that our clients and society place in us,” Go said.

To recall, Christian Lawrence “Chrence” Go — the senator’s eldest son — secured third place in the 2019 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examinations and with this, the lawmaker acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry but affirmed his belief in PICPA’s role as a leading advocate for maintaining high standards in financial regulation and compliance.