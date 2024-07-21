Korean-American fraudster collared

Operatives from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a Korean-American man at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday after an Interpol alert flagged him as a wanted telecommunications fraud suspect.

Authorities identified the foreigner as Jason Han Hsu, who was detained as he tried to board an AirAsia flight to Osaka, Japan.

South Korean authorities accuse Hsu of working with a voice-phishing syndicate that targeted victims in Korea from May 2018 to November 2019.

The group promised victims large loans at low interest rates and convinced them to deposit money into bank accounts controlled by Hsu and his accomplices. The scheme netted more than $1.06 million, officials said.