‘Justice for All Under Bagong Pinas’

It is impossible to separate individuals from their accomplishments. Throughout history, they have been distinguished by their achievements, contributions to society, and enduring influence on the people.

From leaders who have shaped nations to innovators who have revolutionized industries, these individuals’ legacies are inextricably tied to their achievements. Their actions and successes leave a lasting imprint on the people they vow to serve.

The Department of Justice (DoJ), under the leadership of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, has demonstrated how individual achievements are inseparable from the team.

Over the past two years, the government’s principal law agency has diligently ensured that the rule of law is upheld, justice is preserved, and the nation’s correctional system operates effectively and fairly.

“The department has made significant progress in combating crime, prosecuting corrupt public officials, and protecting the rights of Filipinos. It has actively promoted positive societal changes, consistently working towards creating a nation defined by equality and justice for all under the vision of ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’”

Created under Executive Order (EO) 292, the DoJ is the government’s prosecution arm. It administers the criminal justice system by investigating crimes, prosecuting offenders, and overseeing the correctional system.

Remulla says that the DoJ has successfully implemented various justice reform initiatives to address the judicial system’s backlog of cases. The DoJ has prioritized efforts to combat criminal activity, stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, and ensured a fair and efficient legal process.

He highlights the collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to strengthen legal institutions, improve judicial processes, and promote transparency and accountability within the justice sector.

Reform initiatives

Recent efforts and projects have been undertaken as part of the reform agenda established by the DoJ.

The DoJ recently hosted the Bagong Pilipinas town hall at the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to align all government approaches toward Bagong Pilipinas. The event highlighted the achievements and ongoing reforms within the administration’s transformative agenda of serving the people.

The DoJ, the University of the Philippines, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the investigation process on the PDS within the jurisdiction of the BUCor.

The DoJ forged a Memorandum of Understanding with institutions to launch the Project Acts Crafts and E-Commerce to improve the technical skills of female PDLs at the Correction for Women at the DPJ Justice Hall on 19 April.

President Marcos witnessed the signing of the DoJ-NPS Rules on Preliminary Investigation/Inquest Proceedings ceremony in Malacañang, which gives prosecutors the power to lead criminal investigations with proper and sufficient case building before filing in court.