‘Justice for All Under Bagong Pinas’

It is impossible to separate individuals from their accomplishments. Throughout history, they have been distinguished by their achievements, contributions to society, and enduring influence on the people.
From leaders who have shaped nations to innovators who have revolutionized industries, these individuals’ legacies are inextricably tied to their achievements. Their actions and successes leave a lasting imprint on the people they vow to serve.
The Department of Justice (DoJ), under the leadership of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, has demonstrated how individual achievements are inseparable from the team.
Over the past two years, the government’s principal law agency has diligently ensured that the rule of law is upheld, justice is preserved, and the nation’s correctional system operates effectively and fairly.
“The department has made significant progress in combating crime, prosecuting corrupt public officials, and protecting the rights of Filipinos. It has actively promoted positive societal changes, consistently working towards creating a nation defined by equality and justice for all under the vision of ‘Bagong Pilipinas.’”
Created under Executive Order (EO) 292, the DoJ is the government’s prosecution arm. It administers the criminal justice system by investigating crimes, prosecuting offenders, and overseeing the correctional system.
Remulla says that the DoJ has successfully implemented various justice reform initiatives to address the judicial system’s backlog of cases. The DoJ has prioritized efforts to combat criminal activity, stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, and ensured a fair and efficient legal process.
He highlights the collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to strengthen legal institutions, improve judicial processes, and promote transparency and accountability within the justice sector.
Reform initiatives
Recent efforts and projects have been undertaken as part of the reform agenda established by the DoJ.
The DoJ recently hosted the Bagong Pilipinas town hall at the Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite in response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to align all government approaches toward Bagong Pilipinas. The event highlighted the achievements and ongoing reforms within the administration’s transformative agenda of serving the people.
The DoJ, the University of the Philippines, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) signed a cooperation agreement to enhance the investigation process on the PDS within the jurisdiction of the BUCor.
The DoJ forged a Memorandum of Understanding with institutions to launch the Project Acts Crafts and E-Commerce to improve the technical skills of female PDLs at the Correction for Women at the DPJ Justice Hall on 19 April.
President Marcos witnessed the signing of the DoJ-NPS Rules on Preliminary Investigation/Inquest Proceedings ceremony in Malacañang, which gives prosecutors the power to lead criminal investigations with proper and sufficient case building before filing in court.
Health-based approach to drug addiction
The DoJ is dedicated to supporting the rehabilitation and integration of individuals who have recovered from drug use, also known as Persons Who Use Drugs (PWUDs).
In the “Bagong Pilipinas,” PWUDs are provided with various opportunities and support systems aimed at helping them make positive changes and achieve transformation in their lives. This inclusive approach focuses on offering holistic assistance to enable individuals to lead fulfilling and productive lives beyond their past experiences with drug use.
From 1 July 2022 to 31 March 2024, 115,780 PWUDs were enrolled in the program. Of this number, 16,758 were discharged, 43,177 completed the program, and 77,845 were still undergoing rehabilitation.
Supporting justice reforms
The department has been unwavering in its efforts to enhance mechanisms to uphold the rule of law, advance the human rights situation in the country, and provide timely and genuine justice. It is dedicated to introducing comprehensive reforms to establish a fair and equitable system that respects the rights of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs), acknowledges the potential in each individual, promotes rehabilitation, and enables meaningful contributions to society.
Improved disposition of cases
Remulla has directed prosecutors to assess complaints for preliminary investigation and inquest proceedings, stressing the importance of pursuing “high quality” cases with solid prospects of conviction to enhance the prosecution of criminal cases.
In 2023, 4,870 cases were dismissed or terminated due to lack of probable cause, which helped to reduce the backlog of court cases. After a full year of implementation, the DoJ achieved a disposition rate of 95.86 percent and obtained a conviction rate of 93.59 percent in court cases.
Implementing reforms
Prosecutors were told to only ask for 50 percent of the suggested bail amount for needy individuals, as outlined in the Bail Bond Guide, or a maximum of P10,000, whichever is lower. This consideration of the accused’s financial situation allowed the DoJ to avoid detaining indigent individuals for bailable offenses when they couldn’t afford the bail set by the court.
Addressing the chronic issue of jail and prison overcrowding is crucial for improving the criminal justice system. Over the past two years, the jail congestion rate has decreased by 65 percentage points, dropping 322 percent as of June 2024 from 387 percent in 2022.
The DoJ has noted a significant 93 percent decrease in prison congestion, dropping from 332 percent in December 2023 to 239 percent as of May 2024. It is considering implementing a regionalized prison system to tackle overpopulation and support the reintegration of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).
Besides addressing jail congestion and rehabilitation, the DoJ aims to establish a correctional system emphasizing community-based programs.
In 2023, the DoJ oversaw the graduation of 26,333 probationers and 920 parolees from the Parole and Probation Program. By modernizing and strengthening the program, the department could offer more effective and sustainable interventions for the community-based rehabilitation of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) for peace and social justice.
As of 10 June this year, 3,644 PDLs had been released due to acquittal, expiration of sentence, expiration of sentence with Good Conduct and Time Allowance, probation, habeas corpus, and parole.
Digitization of records
The DoJ also digitized 48,000 records using the Single Carpeta System under the Bureau of Corrections, consolidating the records of BuCor and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).
On the petitions for parole and executive clemency, as of 31 March, the DoJ granted 3,274 parole and recommended 1,684 PDLs for executive clemency, 92 of which were granted.
In August 2023, the Revised Penal Code on Parole and Executive Clemency was amended to allow for executive clemency review for all Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) who have been sentenced to reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment, are 70 years old, and have served more than 10 years of their sentence. It effectively reduced the minimum service requirement for executive clemency from 15, 20, or 25 years to just 10 years, benefiting elderly and sickly PDLs.
Remulla says the DoJ continued to provide free legal representation, assistance, and counseling to indigent individuals in criminal, civil, labor, administrative, and other quasi-judicial cases through the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).
Human rights protection
On 8 May, Remulla approved Administrative Order No. 22, which formally instituted the Special Committee on Human Rights Coordination (SCHRC). The order seeks to uphold and advance the efforts and achievements of the United Nations Joint Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Philippines (UNJP) within law enforcement, the criminal justice system, and policy formulation.
The committee will consider a human rights-based approach to drug control and counterterrorism and implement measures to ensure that no one is subjected to torture or other cruel, inhumane, or degrading treatment or punishment.
The country has maintained its Tier-1 status in the US Trafficking in Persons Report for the past eight years due to the proactive implementation of programs to combat human trafficking. The programs include providing trauma-informed care training for police, social workers, and prosecutors, recording child survivor interviews to prevent them from having to repeat their testimonies in front of their traffickers, and strengthening survivor engagement measures.
Border control and management
The Philippines’ unique archipelagic features present a growing array of complex threats and risks that continually challenge its efforts to secure its borders.
Striking a delicate balance between imposing stringent regulations to safeguard national interests and promoting the Philippines as a top global tourist destination and investment partner remains a top priority. Thus, the DoJ is pushing to update or harmonize long-standing immigration laws, such as Commonwealth Act No. 613 and Republic Act 562, to ensure they remain relevant.
Remulla says improving immigration systems and defining visa policies to prevent illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and irregular migration incidents in the country is vital in boosting economic growth, attracting more foreign investments, encouraging tourism, and creating more jobs.
Assisting Filipinos in distress
In 2023, the DoJ provided services to 329 victims of trafficking through the IACAT-Tahanan ng Iyong Pag-asa (TIP) center. Of that number, 96 foreign nationals were rescued from illegal online scam operators under the pretext of a registered Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator company.
During the first quarter of 2024, the IACAT-TIP Center helped 37 victims, including four Indonesians, two Chinese, and one Kenyan.
On the other hand, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) conducted 45 anti-TIP operations in 2022, of which 22 were traditional TIP cases, five were labor trafficking cases, one case for child trafficking, and one more for organ trafficking.
From 1 January 2023 to 9 May 2024, the NBI conducted 14 more anti-TIP operations. Of the 75 rescued victims, 22 and 53 were online sexual abuses and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and TIP victims, respectively.
With Remulla at the helm, the DoJ is a beacon of hope, safeguarding fairness and equality. Under his unwavering leadership, the DoJ strives for a society built on justice and compassion.
Looking forward, the men and women of the DoJ carry the promise of positive change, a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, and forging a path where every individual’s rights are valued and protected.