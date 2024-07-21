Jollibee wins best US fried chicken

Jollibee clinches the title of Best Fast Food Fried Chicken in the US, topping competitors like Pollo Campero, Popeyes, and Chick-fil-A, according to USA TODAY 10Best.

"With 100 stores in North America, and more than 1,500 stores internationally, Jollibee is the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," USA Today said.

"They're best known for Chickenjoy, the signature juicy, flavorful fried chicken. Order it in buckets or accompanied by sides — and don't forget to dip it in their silky gravy," it added.