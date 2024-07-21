JAC revs up with new dealer outlets, bank partnerships, fresh lineup

Following its public preview at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) in April, JAC Motors (pronounced ‘jack’ Motors) Philippines, an Astara company, proudly announces significant progress in expanding its presence in the country.

JAC Motors Philippines is excited to reveal the upcoming opening of six new dealer outlets strategically located in key areas: Alabang, Calamba, Iloilo, Manila Bay, Pasig and Quezon Avenue.

These new dealerships are part of the company’s commitment to bringing innovative and high-quality vehicles closer to Filipino customers, ensuring easier access and better service across the nation.

In addition, JAC Motors Philippines has forged strong partnerships with esteemed financial institutions Banco de Oro (BDO), Bank of Commerce, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), Chinabank Savings, Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank), Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) and Sterling Bank.

Customers are invited to contact these partner banks to explore attractive financing options tailored for their JAC vehicle purchases.

“We are thrilled to grow our presence with the opening of new dealer outlets,” said Tonette Lee, brand head of JAC Motors Philippines.

“We are also proud to partner with distinguished financial institutions to provide attractive payment options tailored to our buyers’ needs. We are excited to move forward with these developments and deliver exceptional value and service to our customers.”

JAC’s product offers a range of vehicles that are surprisingly accessible: Packed with premium features at competitive price points, providing customers with exceptional value for their money.

Lee added, “Our goal is to make our vehicles more accessible to the Filipino customer. With our current product lineup, including the highly anticipated JS6 and JS8 PRO, we are confident more customers will appreciate and choose JAC for their mobility needs.”

Leading the charge are the flagship all-new JS6, a premium five-seater SUV that boasts modern amenities, state-of-the-art technology, and powerful performance, while the all-new JS8 PRO offers a stylish and spacious seven-seater configuration, making it the perfect go-to SUV for families and travelers.