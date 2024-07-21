It’s time to rumble with Luis Manzano

ABS-CBN Studios launches its newest and most colorful game show, Rainbow Rumble, hosted by the pambansang host and rumble master Luis Manzano.

The premiere episode of Rainbow Rumble features an exciting lineup of celebrity contestants like Gerald Anderson, Sancho de las Alas, Marc Solis, Jalal Laidan and Sam Milby who will rely on their luck and knowledge for a chance to win P1 million. Meanwhile, Luis will be joined by his ka-Rumble and stand-up comedian, Negi, who will help him entertain the rumblers and the viewers.

In the elimination round titled, Rally to the Top, the rumblers will battle to outwit each other and answer the questions of the Rumble Master. The goal is to reach the

tri-colored tile first.

For every correct answer, rumblers will roll the dice in the die roller machine to determine the color of the tile they will occupy next. They will also get the corresponding amount of the tile. Meanwhile, if the rumbler lands in a spot occupied by the other player, they will break the tie with a tile breaker question by the Rumble Master.

Each episode features a lucky tile. The rumbler who lands on the lucky tile gains the power to choose the tile he wants to advance to the next level.

The lucky rumbler who reaches the top first will proceed to the jackpot round called Rainbow Reveal, wherein he needs to get all six different dice colors in six die roller machines in 60 seconds to win P1 million. Meanwhile, he can also get more time if he gets to answer the rapid rumble questions.

Catch Rainbow Rumble every Saturday, 7:15 p.m., and Sunday, 8:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5.