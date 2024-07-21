‘Isko-Ali 2025’ already brewing?

Amid the recent pronouncement of former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso that he will seek the local government of Manila’s top post come the 2025 midterm elections, persistent rumors are now surfacing that the former local chief executive is forming a new political party.

Reports said that Domagoso has reportedly formed a new political party, “Bagong Maynila,” and has allegedly been actively reaching out to influential political clans in the city.

Speculations are rife about a possible face-off between Domagoso and the current administration led by Mayor Honey Lacuna and while the former mayor has already formed a partial slate of councilor candidates, his complete ticket remains uncertain.

The recent split between Moreno and his former allies in the Asenso Manilenyo party has further fueled political intrigue.

Observers believe that a reconciliation between the two camps is still possible, especially if a prominent political figure decides to run for mayor.

Reports also said that Domagoso is eyeing Ali Atienza as his running mate, which is now sparking a possible Honey-Yul versus Isko-Ali battle in the midterm elections.

To recall, Lacuna has clarified that she will remain as “Ate Honey” to Domagoso as she stressed that amid any political circumstances, she regards the former mayor as family and stressed that in Manila, “love of family endures.”

She added that it’s still too early to be discussing plans for the 2025 midterm elections since the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the period for filing certificates of candidacy from 1 to 8 October 2024.

“So, the truth is, it’s not yet the time for politics. It’s a time to prioritize the needs of our people,” Lacuna said.

“My top priority will always be caring for and serving all Manileños, as mandated by them in the last election. This focus will remain until the filing of candidacies and beyond, if the trust of Manila in our leadership continues,” she added.

The lady mayor also said that she accepts the reality of politics and cited that Manileños know that even before the Isko-Honey combination was formed in the 2019 elections and since her father and Asenso Manileño founder Danilo Lacuna Sr. was alive, she and the former mayor have been sworn as “brothers.”