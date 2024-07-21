Horschel seizes British Open lead

TROON, United Kingdom (AFP) — American Billy Horschel leads the British Open at four under par heading into Sunday’s final round after torrential rain and a swirling wind at Royal Troon blew the challenge for the Claret Jug wide open.

Horschel leads by one from a group of six, featuring USPGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, English duo Justin Rose and Daniel Brown, South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence and Americans Sam Burns and Russell Henley.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is just one shot further back at two under after battling to an even par round of 71.

A total of 12 players are within four shots of the lead for what promises to be a fascinating final round.

Overnight leader Shane Lowry had a day to forget as the 2019 champion crumbled in the sodden conditions to collapse from eight under par after seven holes to one under by the end of his round.

Horschel was one of the big movers in a round that had allowed for lower scoring earlier in the day before the wind and rain picked up.

‘I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position.’

Starting at two under, Horschel produced a sublime four-under 32 on the front nine thanks to birdies at four, six, seven and nine.

A bogey followed at 11 before another dropped shot at the last but he remains in prime position to land his first major.

“I’ve worked my entire life to be in this position,” said world number 62 Horschel.

“I know what it means to my legacy in the game of golf and what I want to do and accomplish.”

Brown, ranked 272 in the world, had been set to lead heading into the final round until dropping three shots in his last two holes.

But he and Rose remain in the hunt to become the first English winner since Nick Faldo in 1992.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with how the last two holes went because I did so well so get to where I got to, and yeah, it’s a bit nasty to finish like that,” Brown said.

Lowry began the day with a two-shot lead and extended that to three with a birdie at the par-five fourth.

However, the Irishman’s round began to come off the rails with a double bogey at the 130-yard Postage Stamp eighth.