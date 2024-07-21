Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup: Much faster, more furious

The emotions defining motorsports are the exhilaration of winning, the satisfaction of achieving a goal, and the adrenaline rush of participating.

For Honda, sharing this thrill with fans is more than a passion with it’s the driving force behind Honda Philippines Motorsports.

The change in weather condition makes it challenging for the young aspiring riders that couldn’t dampen the fiery determination of the riders during the 2024 Honda Pilipinas Dream Cup (HPDC) Round 3 held at Tarlac Circuit Hill on 6 to 7 July.

These talented racers showcased their skills, aiming for the international stage. The CBR150R race bikes roared around the technical track, challenging riders under the relentless rain on the first day and scorching heat on the second day making them experience a more competitive scene.