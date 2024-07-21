Herlene Budol falls off the stage in GMA Gala 2024

Actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol had guests gawking at her sexy outfit during the recently concluded GMA Gala 2024.

Budol was wearing a silver, barely there see-through gown, which exposed her dangerous curves.

But the highlight of her presence did not end there as she fell off the mini-stage while displaying her catwalk skills. She probably didn’t realize that she’d reached the end of the stage and she still continued to walk. She fell literally right on her face as she dived off the stage.

Kapuso stars were stunned by Budol’s fall. But there are those who laughed at her, probably thinking it was all a stunt.

Anyway, many netizens were shocked by the incident.

“Ang haba ng suot niya masyado baka natapakan nya (What she was wearing was too long, maybe she stepped on it).”

“Hala akala nya mahaba pa ‘yun lalakaran nya, maikli lang ‘yun rarampahan nya. Sana okay ka lang (Hey, she thought the stage she was walking at is long, the ramp is short. Hope she’s okay).”

“Absent minded lang talaga..tsk.. kawawa din naman (She’s absent-minded. She’s pitiful).”