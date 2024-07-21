Herlene Budol falls off the stage in GMA Gala 2024

Actress and beauty queen Herlene Budol had guests gawking at her sexy outfit during the recently concluded GMA Gala 2024.
Budol was wearing a silver, barely there see-through gown, which exposed her dangerous curves.
But the highlight of her presence did not end there as she fell off the mini-stage while displaying her catwalk skills. She probably didn’t realize that she’d reached the end of the stage and she still continued to walk. She fell literally right on her face as she dived off the stage.
Kapuso stars were stunned by Budol’s fall. But there are those who laughed at her, probably thinking it was all a stunt.
Anyway, many netizens were shocked by the incident.
“Ang haba ng suot niya masyado baka natapakan nya (What she was wearing was too long, maybe she stepped on it).”
“Hala akala nya mahaba pa ‘yun lalakaran nya, maikli lang ‘yun rarampahan nya. Sana okay ka lang (Hey, she thought the stage she was walking at is long, the ramp is short. Hope she’s okay).”
“Absent minded lang talaga..tsk.. kawawa din naman (She’s absent-minded. She’s pitiful).”
Interestingly, Budol seems to have addressed the incident as she posted this on her Facebook account using the hashtag GMAGala2024: “Sa buhay kapag nadapa ka, bumangon ka. Hangga’t may buhay, may pag-asa. Walang susuko para sa pamilya (In life when you fall, you rise. Until there’s life, there’s hope. No one should give up for the family),” she wrote.
KYLINE Alcantara & KOBE Paras
Kobe Paras spotted kissing Kyline Alcantara
There is a seemingly endless sighting of Kyline Alcantara and Kobe Paras lately.
Just a few days ago, the two were spotted — this time while inside a tattoo shop reportedly owned by Paras.
In the photo, which surfaced on social media, Paras appeared to have kissed Alcantara on the right side of her face near the forehead.
Most fans found the scene sweet and endearing.
“Forehead kiss is a sign of love and respect. Nakakatuwa lang sa daming naging ex gf nitong guy na mga non-showbiz pero unexpectedly nahulog siya sa isang magandang celebrity. Hopefully he would take care of her and love her the way she deserves. I’m sure their relationship will last longer (It is cute that many non-showbiz girls have become his girlfriend, unexpectedly, he has fallen for a pretty celebrity),” said one fan.
Weeks ago, the two were spotted on a date in BGC, holding hands while walking in a parking lot.
Initially, dating rumors between them started when both posted seemingly identical photos on social media.
Vice Ganda takes off wig to support ‘Expecially For You’ contestant
Vice Ganda unabashedly took off her wig in a show of support to a contestant in the Expecially For You segment of It’s Showtime, recently.
Vice Ganda commiserated with the plight of searcher April who is afflicted with alopecia or hair loss.
“Ay hindi ako nangingimi. Kung makakatulong ito para makakuha ng katiting na kumpiyansa si April, why not? (Oh, I will not hesitate. If this will help you gain a little confidence, why not)?” Vice Ganda said while taking off the pins of her wig.
For the longest time, Vice Ganda was afraid to show her public what she looks like when she is without a wig.
“Ang tagal na panahon, takot na takot ako dito na magpapakita ako ng walang wig. Nasa punto na ako na wala na akong paki. Meron ng tao na mahal na mahal ako kahit wala akong wig (It’s been a long time, I am afraid to show myself without a wig — but, I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. There is someone who loves me even if I don’t have a wig),” she said.
April was shocked at Vice Ganda’s audacity to take off her wig that she gave her a very tight embrace. It’s Showtime hosts we’re immediately moved by the scene that some of them cried. Some of the audiences were also seen teary-eyed.