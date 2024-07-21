Heidi Bucher makes femininity and modernity manifest

From a distance, I gazed at Body Wrappings, which are androgynous wearable foam sculptures, painted with latex and pearl white paint. These interactive pieces — one for adults, and another for children — could be worn. Some Benilde Dance Program students even utilized these for their performances at the opening night.

Bucher returned to Zurich after her divorce, where her art direction further evolved. She began experimentations with liquid latex, as it seemed like skin. To further her interest, she likewise studied and was mentored under the renowned Bauhaus school expert Johannes Itten at the Zurich School of Arts and Crafts, where her fashion and textile pursuits became the bases of her collages. This training was likewise crucial to the structural support of her “skinnings,” as the dress-like materials retained their shapes and folds without any compromise. Even her choice of textile, which was marginalized in several art schools, is still lauded to this day by other art enthusiasts.

She started her exploration on different approaches to textiles through the smaller-scale The Fish Sleeps (1975) and Apron (1974), as it connected female iconographies. She contrasted it with the minimalist wave of the 1960s and 1970s.

The visionary then set off on what would be considered her most distinct art style — large-scale skinnings. She employed gauze and white liquid latex to cover the entirety of architectural spaces, to imprint its details on a skin-like product. She went through the whole gamut; she skinned her own studio, her ancestral home, and even prisons.

She was exposed to the psychiatric hospital in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, which infamously hosted Anna O. Born Bertha Pappenheim, she was diagnosed with hysteria, a mental disorder which was originally believed only affected women. She was the first case study of the Austrian founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud.