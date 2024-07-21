HEARTBREAK ENDS: Malixi slays ghost of last year with stunning U.S. Girls victory

Even at a young age, Rianne Malixi knew how to handle a heartbreak.

She didn’t just get even. On Saturday, she took everything.

Including the Glenna Collett Vare Trophy that came with her sensational US Girls Junior Championship victory.

The 17-year-old Filipino hotshot handily defeated American Asterisk Talley in their 36-hole final at the El Caballero in Tarzana, California.

Her 8-and-7 victory over the 15-year-old Talley was widest winning margin since 1987.

In taking the title that slipped her grasp last year to Kiara Romero — via close1-up defeat — Malixi played her best game in her young career.

That loss forced her to double down on training, sacrificing much of her social and family time.

The hard work paid off. She gunned down 14 birdies against no bogeys in 29 holes of golf.

In the morning 18, she shot the equivalent of 9-under 62 for a 6-up lead going into the 2½-hour lunch break.

One of those birdies came on the par-5 first hole, where she made 4 eight times in 10 visits.

“As I was walking the last hole [of the morning 18], I know I had like a big lead. I know it’s not over until it’s over, and then I know there is like a big break in between,” Malixi said.

“I just had to meditate and really take my time saving a lot of energy. So meditating, and then back to warming up.”

Clearly she’s displaying true grit that already drew comparison to LPGA major champion Yuka Saso.

“It’s like my best game so far. I know I played well in a lot of the pro events, but this is the best one so far.”

She also followed the footsteps of the 2014 champion Princess Superal.

The victory earns Malixi a spot in the 2025 US Women’s Open Presented by Ally at Erin Hills, where she hopes to play a practice round with Saso and current World No. 1 Nelly Korda.

“It’s huge I know,” Malixi said.

“It’s hard for me to comprehend right now because everything just came in so quickly. I know being USGA champion means a lot. Being able to do that is a huge honor for me and I’m very grateful.”