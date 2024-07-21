Go's Malasakit Team aids Nueva Ecija communities

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and his Malasakit Team conducted relief efforts in Talavera and Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija, on 17 and 19 July, 2024, including an aid distribution activity at Bamboo Place in Barangay Sampaloc, Talavera.

Go visited the province to assist those needing medical attention. He encouraged residents to utilize the Malasakit Centers at Talavera General Hospital, Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center (DPJGMRMC).

As the principal author of Republic Act (RA) 11463, the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go has facilitated the establishment of 166 centers nationwide. They aim to provide medical and financial assistance to indigent patients directly within the hospital, eliminating the need for them to seek help from external agencies.

“Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang aking ipinangako sa Pilipino. Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang po sa opisina habang yung mga kababayan natin dito ay nangangailangan po ng tulong,” Go said.

Go also highlighted the Regional Specialty Centers Act (RA 11959), which he sponsored and co-authored. He stressed the importance of this legislation in enhancing specialized medical care across all regions.

He noted that DPJGMRMC offers specialty care services, including burns, trauma, and eye care, with plans to add specialties such as cardiovascular, renal, pulmonary, orthopedic, mental health, neonatal, cancer, geriatric, and dermatology, as well as a transplant center.

During the relief distribution activity, coordinated with Congressman Jose Gay “GP” Padiernos, 1,058 residents received items such as vitamins, snacks, basketballs, volleyballs, and shirts. Select recipients also received cell phones and shoes. Financial assistance from the national government was provided through the efforts of GP Partylist.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.