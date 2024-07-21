GOOD OIL DAYS: Shell’s goal: Make drudgery of oil change a thing of the past

As a car owner, I could say that the main reason I delay oil change is because I simply don’t have the time to spare.

To actually bring your car to the service bay is a task not many of us can afford to do. Not when you have full-packed week.

On weekends? Let’s not even go there.

So, I relish the rare times when I am the first in line. Meaning I don’t have to leaf through tattered men’s magazines at the shop’s waiting area. Or in the case of a gas station service bay, I don’t have to be buffet for mosquitoes.