GOOD OIL DAYS: Shell’s goal: Make drudgery of oil change a thing of the past

As a car owner, I could say that the main reason I delay oil change is because I simply don’t have the time to spare.
To actually bring your car to the service bay is a task not many of us can afford to do. Not when you have full-packed week.
On weekends? Let’s not even go there.
So, I relish the rare times when I am the first in line. Meaning I don’t have to leaf through tattered men’s magazines at the shop’s waiting area. Or in the case of a gas station service bay, I don’t have to be buffet for mosquitoes.
Well, I got Shell Pilipinas on the line and it shares the same feelings.
“At Shell, convenience meets quality,” said Jolo Valdez, country business manager for non-fuels retail, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
“Every Shell Helix Oilchange+ service is performed by our mechanics who get training and certification from Don Bosco and TESDA, ensuring your vehicle receives top-notch care. You can be assured that only quality Shell lubricants and genuine consumables are used.”
Shell, with its expansive network of over 500 Shell Helix Oilchange+ facilities nationwide offering vehicle care services, aims to make car maintenance as effortless as possible.
No more driving through traffic to get to a casa or wasting precious time doing trial and error to find a reliable “talyer.”
Just recently, Shell Helix Oilchange+ was presented to the media at the “It’s All Good” media launch at the SMX Convention Center.
The event also showcased Shell Advance MotoCare Express, the vehicle oil change service for motorcycles.
In attendance at the event were Car Clubs, motoring enthusiasts, content creators and Shell fleet card customers who gathered to learn more about the latest developments on vehicle care guaranteeing that their oil change experience is all good with Shell.
True, regular oil changes are vital for maintaining your vehicle’s health.
Engine oil acts as the lifeblood of your car, reducing friction, cleaning components, and preventing overheating. For most four-wheeled vehicles, a change is recommended every two to three months a year.
I don’t follow that religiously, though. I just check my dipstick every now and then. And decides there and then when my reliable Toyota Vios needs an oil change.
Motorcycles, according to the speakers, require even more frequent changes, typically once a month.
Skipping these oil changes can lead to a buildup of sludge and debris, eventually causing engine damage and costly repairs. That’s why we don’t want to wait until the oil gets too dark.
Shell Advance Motocare Express has expanded motocare — by providing bikers more stations close by for greater accessibility and convenience.
“More Shell Advance Motocare Express locations means that riders can get their quick oil change right when they need it, wherever they may be, and all within the time it takes to sit down for a quick snack and a cup of coffee,” said Shannen Lee, country lubricants and vehicle care category manager of Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
“As we introduce Shell Advance Motocare Express, we’re also offering the oil change service with zero labor charges making it more affordable for our Filipino riders.”