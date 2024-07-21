Gold medal bets open Olympic campaign

World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo and top fighter Eumir Marcial kick start the Philippines medal bid while rower Joanie Delgaco also plunges into action this Saturday, a day after the Paris Olympics’ unique opening ceremony over the Seine River.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino expects returning Olympians Yulo and Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Marcial to make a splash immediately with the country hoping to match or surpass the historic first Olympic gold Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo won in Tokyo 2020 and the silvers of boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio.

“We’re looking forward to Caloy [Yulo], Eumir and Joanie giving the country that strong start in Paris,” said Tolentino, who will be flying to the French capital on Tuesday. “They’re all ready and inspired and in high spirits.”

Yulo, 23, who finished fourth in Tokyo in vault, competes in the qualification round of the men’s individual all-around beginning at 9:30 p.m. (Philippine time) with the finals of set on 31 July.

The 28-year-old Marcial, on the other hand, will be competing in the light-heavyweight division after bringing home the middleweight bronze medal from Tokyo.

The Zamboanga City native, who has a 5-0 record as a professional, starts his quest, also at 9:30 p.m. (Philippine time) on Saturday.

Delgaco, meanwhile, tries to advance to the finals from the women’s single Sculls heats at 3 p.m. (Philippine time) — she’s the first Filipina to qualify for Olympic rowing.

Tolentino has earlier declared confidence that the 22-athlete Team Philippines will deliver in Paris.

“This team, I believe, is the most prepared in Philippine Olympic history,” said Tolentino, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission for its unrelenting support to the campaign that turned feverish with the first-ever pre-Olympic training camp in Metz, France.

“Our athletes have trained and prepared through a tried-and-tested template that guarantees an Olympic medal,” he added.