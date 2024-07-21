Go pushes for GAO and accountant bills at PICPA Forum

At the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA) Annual Regulators' Forum on Friday, 19 July, 2024, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the need for legislative support to pass bills SBN 2538, the Magna Carta of Government Accountants, and SBN 2536, which aims to establish the Government Accountancy Office (GAO) under the Department of Budget and Management.

In his keynote address, Go highlighted the importance of integrity and professionalism in the accounting profession.

"In every aspect of our lives, especially in your profession, valuing principles and integrity is of utmost importance," he said to the accountants in attendance.

Go expressed his hope that these bills would be enacted into law and would enhance the efficiency and further promote professionalism in government financial management.

SBN 2536 promises to bring a more organized and streamlined approach to accounting, reducing redundancy and improving the speed and accuracy of financial reporting. Additionally, the proposed GAO will focus on developing a robust internal control system to manage and safeguard government resources effectively. This is expected to minimize risks and enhance accountability. By improving overall efficiency, the GAO aims to enable faster decision-making and better management of public funds.

In addition to advocating for SBN 2536, Go discussed his broader legislative efforts, including his role in the enactment of Republic Act 11466, or Salary Standardization 5, and his support for the proposed Salary Standardization Law 6 to address economic challenges faced by government workers.

During the forum, Go also acknowledged the contributions of PICPA officials and expressed gratitude for their ongoing efforts to maintain high standards in the accounting profession. He assured his continued support for PICPA’s initiatives and emphasized the importance of upholding values and principles in accounting.

Concluding his address, Go, known informally as Mr. Malasakit, remarked, “Let us work together to uphold the values and principles that strengthen our industry and inspire the next generation of Certified Public Accountants.”