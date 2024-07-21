GMA Gala 2024: Complete list of winners and surprise guests

The GMA Gala 2024 was a night to remember, where Philippine entertainment’s A-listers graced the red carpet in a dazzling display of high fashion. Embracing the “Black, White, and Sparkle” theme, celebrities turned the red carpet ablaze with their impeccable style.
The event, which took place on Saturday night at the Manila Marriott Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, featured cutting-edge fashion that defied convention as well as time-honored pieces with fresh updates. These style luminaries redefined sartorial brilliance and made heads turn.
The star-studded event concluded on a high note, acknowledging the brightest stars of the night. Kylie Padilla and David Licauco were named the “Best Dressed Stars of the Night,” while Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay were hailed as the “Young Stars of the Night.” Ysabel Ortega and Miguel Tanfelix, along with Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, were awarded “Couple of the Night.” Kim Ji Soo, known for his role in Black Rider and making his GMA Gala debut, took home the “Red Carpet Scene Stealer” award. Hall of Fame honors went to Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista.
The GMA Gala served as a fundraising event for the GMA Kapuso Foundation in addition to honoring the network’s achievements. Attendees included news anchors, online celebrities, beauty queens, politicians, and celebrities themselves, all decked out in their finest sparkling, black, and white attire.
The evening started with an amazing star-studded red carpet procession and ended with a few major awards. Around 1,000 people attended the event, and unexpected guests gave the already star-studded evening even more glitz and glamor.
Among the unexpected guests, CongTV and Viy Cortez made their GMA Gala debut, with Viy donning a gown with a high slit and gloves, and Cong in a black turtleneck and coat. Enchong Dee surprised attendees with his dapper black suit adorned with white beaded details. Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel, graced the event with her beauty, while Ces Drilon stunned in a pearly white gown with a low back by Jaggy Glarino. Basketball player Kai Sotto stood out in an all-white suit, and Miss International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves impressed with her elegance. Donnalyn Bartolome also made an appearance in a striking black and white gown.
The GMA Gala 2024 was a grand celebration of glamor, style, and philanthropy, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.