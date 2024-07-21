GMA Gala 2024: Complete list of winners and surprise guests

The GMA Gala 2024 was a night to remember, where Philippine entertainment’s A-listers graced the red carpet in a dazzling display of high fashion. Embracing the “Black, White, and Sparkle” theme, celebrities turned the red carpet ablaze with their impeccable style.

The event, which took place on Saturday night at the Manila Marriott Hotel’s Grand Ballroom, featured cutting-edge fashion that defied convention as well as time-honored pieces with fresh updates. These style luminaries redefined sartorial brilliance and made heads turn.

The star-studded event concluded on a high note, acknowledging the brightest stars of the night. Kylie Padilla and David Licauco were named the “Best Dressed Stars of the Night,” while Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay were hailed as the “Young Stars of the Night.” Ysabel Ortega and Miguel Tanfelix, along with Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz, were awarded “Couple of the Night.” Kim Ji Soo, known for his role in Black Rider and making his GMA Gala debut, took home the “Red Carpet Scene Stealer” award. Hall of Fame honors went to Alden Richards, Bea Alonzo, Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista.