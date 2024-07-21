Gilas Youth nails Asia Cup slot

Gilas Pilipinas Youth defeated Indonesia, 87-64, to complete a three-game sweep in the FIBA U18 Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers at the MABA Stadium Sunday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This meant the Philippines clinched the region’s lone spot for the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan, which will be held from 2 to 9 September.

Gilas Youth already defeated host Malaysia, 97-71, and Thailand, 87-53, prior to this match.

Andy Gemao was unstoppable as he produced a double-double game of 29 points, 12 rebounds and added eight assists for the Philippines.