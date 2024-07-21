Fiscal Rene Garcia, solon’s dad, passes away

Fiscal Rene Garcia, father of Laguna 1st District Representative Ann Lourdes Matibag, passed away on Saturday night. He was 70.

His death was first confirmed by the legislator on a Facebook post on 21 July.

“Dear family, friends, and all whose lives have been touched by the extraordinary spirit of my beloved Papa, Fiscal Rene Garcia, it is with a heavy heart yet profound gratitude that we invite you to join us in celebrating the life of a remarkable man who brought light, love, and happiness to all who knew him,” Rep. Matibag, in a text message sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE, said.

Fiscal Garcia is the father-in-law of former Transco president and cabinet secretary Melvin Matibag,

Legacy of life of joy

She said her father left behind a legacy that is "woven into the very fabric of our lives — a legacy of wisdom, kindness, laughter, and cherished memories that will echo in our hearts forever.”

She said a funeral service will be held to honor his father’s journey at the Rizal Premier Chapel at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

“Viewing will commence on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) at 3:00 PM and will continue until July 23, 2024 (Tuesday), culminating in a solemn Holy Mass at 6:00 PM. During this sacred time, we invite you to share your heartfelt stories, your laughter, and your tears as we celebrate a truly exceptional man who enriched countless lives and was deeply loved by all,” she said.

A thanksgiving mass will follow on 24 July at 9 a.m. and Interment will follow at San Pedro Memorial Park in San Pedro City, Laguna.

“Your presence at these moments will serve as a beacon of comfort and strength for our family as we navigate this heartfelt loss together,” Matibag said.

The lawmaker also expressed gratitude for her father’s friends “for being a part of his journey and for helping us honor the amazing love and beautiful memories he leaves behind.”

“Let us unite in grief and gratitude for a life that was truly a gift to us all,” she stated.