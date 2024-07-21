EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS: PHL TOURISM RECORDS HIGHEST GROWTH EVER UNDER MARCOS ADMINISTRATION

The Philippine tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, surpassing expectations and achieving record-breaking milestones under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Department of Tourism, (DoT), has seen impressive results, with tourism contributing significantly to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and attracting a surge in international visitors.

With sustainable and inclusive initiatives underway, such as the launch of Tourist Rest Areas and collaborations with local government units, the Philippines is poised to continue its ascent as an Asian tourism powerhouse.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco thanked the President for his continued confidence in the tourism sector as a pillar of economic growth.

Last year was a banner year for the industry, with tourism contributing an 8.6-percent share to the GDP, posting the highest growth rate in Tourism Direct Gross Value.

Total inbound and domestic visitor receipts totaled P3.367 trillion, up 75.3 percent from 2022.

The President’s “Bagong Pilipinas” vision has guided the tourism department in crafting and implementing innovative programs to elevate tourism services, expand opportunities, and enhance the tourist experience. This has resulted in extended stays and spending, providing livelihood to 6.2 million Filipinos.