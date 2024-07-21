PARTNERSHIP

Easy Access: Pasay City launches new, improved hotline

The new hotline system is available during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is manned by staff of the Pasay City Public Information Office and maintained by the city’s Information and Communications Technology Office.
Photographs by John Louie ABRINA for the daily tribune

IIn line with improving its services to the public, the local government of Pasay City has forged an agreement with PLDT Enterprise on a telephone hotline to replace the existing lines of communication.

The hotline — reached by dialing 888-PASAY (72729) — provides Pasayeños with a more responsive communication channel ensuring a more direct access and efficient delivery of city services to residents.

Features of the 888-PASAY Single Trunkline include a single point of access for all city government services, faster response times resulting in improved call routing, and dedicated customer service representatives with reduced wait times.

It uses a Private Automatic Branch Exchange (PABX) system which automatically connects external and internal callers to an internal network through a switchboard without manual operation.

