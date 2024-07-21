Easy Access: Pasay City launches new, improved hotline

IIn line with improving its services to the public, the local government of Pasay City has forged an agreement with PLDT Enterprise on a telephone hotline to replace the existing lines of communication.

The hotline — reached by dialing 888-PASAY (72729) — provides Pasayeños with a more responsive communication channel ensuring a more direct access and efficient delivery of city services to residents.

Features of the 888-PASAY Single Trunkline include a single point of access for all city government services, faster response times resulting in improved call routing, and dedicated customer service representatives with reduced wait times.

It uses a Private Automatic Branch Exchange (PABX) system which automatically connects external and internal callers to an internal network through a switchboard without manual operation.

The hotline is available during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is manned by staff of the Pasay City Public Information Office and maintained by the city’s Information and Communications Technology Office.