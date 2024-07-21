Eala completes Spanish double conquest

Alex Eala clinched the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz singles title after a 6-4, 6-4 win over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva of Andorra at the Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club in Spain last Sunday.

Eala needed one hour and 34 minutes to finally win her fifth professional singles title in her career.

This is also the first time the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate won both the singles and doubles events of a tournament after she and Estelle Cascino of France prevailed over Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, last Saturday.