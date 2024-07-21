Eala, Cascino capture W100 doubles crown

Alex Eala and Estelle Cascino of France clinched their second women’s doubles title after toppling Lia Karatancheva of Bulgaria and Diana Marcinkevica of Latvia, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, Saturday in the W100 Vitoria-Gasteiz at the Peña Vitoriana Tenis Club in Spain.

Eala and Cascino only needed one hour and 12 minutes to dispatch their foes.

The last time both Eala and Cascino won was back in March when they ruled the W75 Croissy-Beaubourg in France.

The Filipino-French duo swept their foes en route to the championship.

They first took down home bets Jimena Gomez and Carolina Gomez, 6-3, 6-2, in the Last 16 before taking down Victoria Bervid of the Czech Republic and Laura Mair of Italy, 6-4, 6-1, in the quarterfinal to set up a match with Ramirez and Melgar.

Then, Eala and Cascino delivered a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez of Mexico and Noelia Zeballos Melgar of Bolivia in the semifinal to book a spot in the championship round.

Eala, who now has four women’’s doubles titles, has a chance to complete a double as she is playing against Victoria Kasintseva of Andorra as of press time.

The No. 155 Women’s Tennis Association player is in a good position to win it all as she faces Kasintseva, who is ranked at No. 231 by the WTA.