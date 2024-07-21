Dressing up SONA

The last two SoNAS (State of the Nation Address) have been noteworthy presentations of contemporary Filipiniana. From simple, classic designs (defined by clean lines and silhouettes) to a variety of modern creations, traditional wear has once again become open to fascinating, breathtaking, and sometimes intriguing creative expositions. Modern times, fashion individuality and freedom of expression have influenced the concept of design through endless styling translations. Each masterpiece can be brilliantly embellished, draped, pleated, ruffled, folded, painted, etc., allowing the overflowing surge of creativity to form a wide variety of options, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Gone are the days of fashion stereotypes when one had to uncomfortably fit a mold or look like clones of each other. SoNA has fashioned its way to red carpet style. It has become a showcase of outstanding artisanal work, craftsmanship and design profusion — a spotlight stage that has exhibited the geniuses of local talent, our breathtaking textiles and traditions made new.

Indeed, it has taken Philippine fashion forward and perhaps introduced a more optimistic point of view.