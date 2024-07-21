DOTr to Explore Metro Cebu Subway with City Council's Backing

The Cebu City Council has passed a resolution authorizing the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to conduct a feasibility study on the proposed Metro Cebu Urban Mass Rapid Transit (UMRT) system, also known as the Metro Cebu Subway.

On 10 July, 2024, DOTr Assistant Secretary Leonel De Velez presented the plan to the City Council, noting that the system's central line would run through the city.

De Velez stated that the DOTr needs the city's endorsement to proceed with the feasibility study, which aims to identify the areas covered by the UMRT.

The UMRT project will be developed in two phases, encompassing two lines: the Central and Coastal Lines

Phase 1, the Central Line, will cover Danao City, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, the City of Naga, San Fernando, and Carcar City.

Phase 2, the Coastal Line, will include Talisay City, Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

The Metro Cebu UMRT is a 67.50-km subway or underground passenger railway line that will connect Carcar City in southern Cebu to Danao City in northern Cebu.

The project aims to address Metro Cebu's growing transportation issues by decongesting traffic, reducing travel time, and improving connectivity through Cebu's first underground railway system.

DOTr officials have already met with and presented the project plans to Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

De Velez mentioned that the DOTr has access to potential funding partners, such as the Asian Development Bank, to support the feasibility study.