Documentary showcases evolution of pioneering Multimedia Arts Program in Phl

Aspiring artists and industry

practitioners will celebrate innovative works through a documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of the trailblazing Multimedia Arts (MMA) Program in the Philippines.

Organized and produced by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) MMA Program, it aims to highlight the accomplishments and milestones of the young talents and seasoned professionals which shaped the academic field for over two decades.