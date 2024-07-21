Documentary showcases evolution of pioneering Multimedia Arts Program in Phl

LIFE

(FROM left) Benilde Multimedia Arts graduates Mark Jellicoe Lim, Paulette Constantino, Carla Vergara, and Quenzo Agravio share their experiences in the documentary film.
Aspiring artists and industry

practitioners will celebrate innovative works through a documentary to mark the 25th anniversary of the trailblazing Multimedia Arts (MMA) Program in the Philippines.

Organized and produced by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) MMA Program, it aims to highlight the accomplishments and milestones of the young talents and seasoned professionals which shaped the academic field for over two decades.

Benilde MMA Program first chairperson Ram Nolasco.
Benilde MMA Program current chairperson Katrina Juane.
Titled mma_docu_final(25).mov: The Story of the Benilde Multimedia Arts Program, the 40-minute film shows archival footage and revolutionary effects of the highly-regarded undergrad degree in the country. It also features a series of interviews and conversations from several students, alumni and administrators, who shared their remarkable and meaningful experiences within the campus. It also serves as a visual journey of their outputs and creations which portray their personal growth throughout the years.

“To sustain this inspiring feat, we plan to continuously incorporate the latest trends and technologies,

The documentary film features the experiences and rich history of graduates, administrators, and students in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Benilde Multimedia Arts (MMA) Program.
update the program’s curriculum, and build strong partnerships to ensure that alums remain competitive and influential in their fields,” Benilde MMA Program chairperson Katrina Juane said.

The film will premiere on 25 July at 7:30 p.m. It will be screened on 29 to 31 July at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The screenings are free and open to the general public. They will be at the 12th floor, Cinema of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus, 950 Pablo Ocampo Street, Malate, Manila.

