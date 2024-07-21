Dela Cruz, Nialla make waves

Promising swimmers Jean Richeane dela Cruz and Rhiana Kaydee Nialla captured three gold medals each in their respective age groups Saturday as Aldrin Alinea topped two events in the 2024 Speedo Novice and Sprint Meet at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming pool inside the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex (RMSC) in Malate, Manila.

The 15-year-old Dela Cruz, a protégé of the Atlantean Dolphin Swim Team, bagged top honors in the girls 15-yrs 25-meter backstroke, 25m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

As for Nialla, 14, of Torpedo Swim, she triumphed in the 25-meter back, 25-meter butterfly and 100-meter free of the 14-year-old class.

The 10-year-old Alinea of RSS Dolphins dominated the boys 10-yrs class 100-meter freestyle and 25-meter butterfly.

“We’re happy with the numbers of participants coming from different swimming clubs in the National Capital Region,” said Philippine Aquatics Inc. secretary-general Eric Buhain, also a Batangas congressman.

The two-time Olympian also challenged the club coaches to double their effort in preparing their swimmers for the coming two National tryouts slated 15 to 18 August (long course) and 20 to 23 August (short course) at the same RSMC venue.

The long course trials will be used for the selection of members for the Philippine Team set to participate in the 46th Southeast Asian Age Group Swimming Championships, the 55th Singapore National Age Group and the 6th Malaysian Open Swimming both scheduled next year, while the short course trials will be the basis for the composition of the squad to the World Aquatics short course series.