CUTTING-EDGE TECH: BYD lifts curtains on new app to enhance safety, smart experience and singing prowess

BYD Cars Philippines is strengthening its commitment to the Philippine market by launching the BYD App, a new mobile application that will elevate the overall customer ownership experience through the convenience of vehicle monitoring at the palm of your hands.

Through ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility solutions platform, BYD is pushing for a heightened and more convenient ownership experience by leveraging the brand’s advanced technology.

The new BYD app integrates with the DiLink system which brings a safer, smarter, and more comfortable driving experience to vehicle owners, thanks to its wide array of advanced technologies.

The global leader in EVs empowers drivers to make their smartphones an extension of their car keys.

Alongside the new BYD App, BYD Cars Philippines will also introduce software updates for customers who previously purchased their BYD electric vehicles so that the BYD App integrates seamlessly with the vehicles’ DiLink connectivity system.