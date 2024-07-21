CUTTING-EDGE TECH: BYD lifts curtains on new app to enhance safety, smart experience and singing prowess

BYD Cars Philippines is strengthening its commitment to the Philippine market by launching the BYD App, a new mobile application that will elevate the overall customer ownership experience through the convenience of vehicle monitoring at the palm of your hands.
Through ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s end-to-end mobility solutions platform, BYD is pushing for a heightened and more convenient ownership experience by leveraging the brand’s advanced technology.
The new BYD app integrates with the DiLink system which brings a safer, smarter, and more comfortable driving experience to vehicle owners, thanks to its wide array of advanced technologies.
The global leader in EVs empowers drivers to make their smartphones an extension of their car keys.
Alongside the new BYD App, BYD Cars Philippines will also introduce software updates for customers who previously purchased their BYD electric vehicles so that the BYD App integrates seamlessly with the vehicles’ DiLink connectivity system.
“BYD is globally known for its advanced technology that integrates both hardware and software into a seamless driving experience,” shares Bob Palanca, managing director of BYD Cars Philippines.
“The BYD app along with the new software update will deliver enhanced value to our customers in the ever-changing EV landscape and will further elevate their ownership experience.”
These include voice recognition, built-in navigation, geo-mapping, and other services such as WiFi, Bluetooth, and 4G connectivity.
Going beyond the industry standard of a two- to three-year subscription for connected services, the BYD app sets itself apart with a free 10-year subscription included with the purchase of a BYD vehicle.
The app lets users monitor their vehicle in real-time, highlighting features such as the car’s status, location and battery condition. It also offers remote control functionality to operate the door locks, horn, and lights and to set any cooling or heating functions.
The app also monitors key vehicle stats, such as its charging percentage, vehicle health, tire pressure, and a brief car driving history. It can even schedule the climate control system to turn on at a specified time and applies to all models.
As seamless connectivity is a highlight of the app, it also supports over-the-air updates ensuring that your vehicle has the latest software available.
Along with the launch of the BYD app, new software that broadens the entertainment factor of BYD vehicles will soon be introduced, including the Stingray Karaoke app.
Coming soon, the app provides in-car karaoke with over 80,000 licensed songs in 25 languages and a growing music catalog.
Music selection is made easy by browsing by genre, theme, artist, or even by the lyrics of the song. The app also allows the user to harmonize with their favorite artist with the ability to turn on and off the lead vocals. To help set the mood, the app also features themed backgrounds that can be changed.
BYD vehicles will soon have a new web browser designed to offer a familiar and user-friendly experience akin to computer browsing. It will be included in a later update offering easy tab navigation, multi-window functionality, and the ability to save websites for quick access.
To ensure safety, the web browser is only operable while the vehicle is parked, preventing its use while driving.
These advancements not only improve connectivity but also ensure a dynamic and enjoyable journey for both the driver and passenger, reaffirming BYD’s commitment to enhancing convenience and usability.
“The introduction of the BYD App and other new features that integrate with BYD DiLink is an important achievement for us as we aim to provide a superior electric vehicle experience in the Philippine market,” Palanca added.
“We are excited to see our fellow BYD drivers and even those who will own one soon, to utilize the app to its full potential as we all embrace the future of driving.”
For more information about the automaker and its vehicles, you may check BYD Cars Philippines’ website at www.bydcarsphilippines.com.