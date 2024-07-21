Bold Pascual policies help spur growth

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has driven the Philippines towards a more robust and resilient economy amid the global economic slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through strategic policies, support for businesses, and proactive measures, the DTI has been instrumental in promoting economic recovery and stability in the country.

The department's efforts have yielded significant positive results in enhancing the investment climate, creating job opportunities, and implementing milestone laws, economic growth, and investment potential.

In the first quarter of the year, the Philippines experienced a remarkable economic growth rate of 5.8 percent, which is said to have outperformed several Southeast Asian counterparts, such as Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The achievement underscores the resilience of the Philippine economy in the face of challenging circumstances and solidifies its status as a promising destination for potential investment ventures.

The Philippine economy displayed robust growth across all significant production sectors, with each industry experiencing positive expansion.

According to the World Bank, the country is expected to achieve a growth rate of 5.8 percent in this entire year.

This optimistic forecast is attributed to solid consumer spending, sustained growth in the services sector, and an anticipated recovery in international trade.

Infrastructure development and job creation

In partnership with the DTI and Private-Public Partnership (PPP), the government has revealed a robust pipeline of 134 projects with a combined value of P3.03 trillion.

These infrastructure investments are anticipated to yield significant economic advantages, including improved public services and enhanced connectivity, while simultaneously creating numerous investor opportunities for the Filipino population.

The DTI has approved 1,090 projects amounting to P2.73 trillion, underscoring a high level of government investors and signaling a favorable investment environment.

These approved projects are projected to generate hundreds of thousands of job openings, contributing to the nation's economic growth and prosperity.