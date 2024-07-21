BLOCKBUSTER HIT: GAC flashes impressive 172 percent 1H growth, among other successes

Top-performing car brand GAC Motor has announced a staggering 172 percent growth in the first half of the year.
That’s on top of the introduction of six models in the next six weeks and more new dealer outlets.
At the GAC Motor Midyear Dealer Conference held at the Peninsula Manila recently, mother company Astara Philippines proudly announced several remarkable business milestones, demonstrating the brand’s strong performance in the country.
It’s a testament to GAC’s growing network even as the brand enjoys wider recognition in the country.
Looking ahead, the company plans to further grow its market presence, enhance customer service experience, and introduce innovative products.
“Our GAC Motor Philippines team has shown unstoppable momentum as we continue to achieve new milestones and break new ground across the country,” said Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor Philippines, Astara Philippines.
“We are immensely grateful for the warm support of new customers and are eager to deliver the outstanding mobility solutions that GAC Motor offers to even more Filipinos.”
GAC Motor concluded its June 2024 performance with a record-breaking 351 retail units sold, pushing the total to 1,702 units for the first half of the year.
This impressive figure marks a 172 percent increase compared to the same period last year, which saw 625 units sold.
Leading this surge is the GS3 Emzoom, which accounts for the majority of the total sales at 64 percent, driven by strong demand since its launch a year ago.
As a result of this record performance, GAC Motor is now ranked 12th overall in local market share as of June year-to-date, making it the third highest-volume Chinese brand, as reported to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Incorporated (CAMPI).
Decloedt added: “Achieving our goal to rank third in prominence by the half-year mark is a testament to our efforts, and we are determined to make 2024 an even more successful year.”
“Leading the charge are our nameplates that have become Filipino favorites, the GS3 Emzoom and M6 Pro, along with our other offerings.”
The GS3 Emzoom, a subcompact crossover, boasts top features such as advanced safety systems, a user-friendly infotainment system, and sleek design.
It has become a favorite among Filipinos, reaching the 1,500 sales mark in less than a year since its launch in June 2023.
The M6 Pro has gained popularity for its premium features, spacious interior, fuel efficiency, and family-oriented design. This blend of comfort, practicality, and advanced technology, offered at competitive pricing, has solidified its position as an ideal family vehicle and a top choice for Filipino families.
The GAC Motor also welcomed the addition of new outlets under eight dealer partners to its growing network. They GAC Angeles — Dreamcar Unlimited Automotive Corporation; GAC BGC, GAC Calamba and GAC Taytay — AUTOHUB Group; GAC Cebu — Autocentral Incorporated; GAC Dasmariñas — Premier Autoventures Inc.; GAC Quezon Avenue — Philadelphia Business Initiative Inc.; GAC Sta. Rosa — BERMAZ Auto Asia Incorporated; GAC Valenzuela — ADOT Motors Inc.; GAC Zamboanga — OTTO-MOTTO Mobility Inc.
It also opened new dealerships throughout key locations in the Philippines. These include GAC Motor dealerships in San Fernando, Pampanga, Iloilo City in Western Visayas, Sumulong Highway in Cainta, Rizal and General Santos City in Mindanao.
More establishments are set to open this year in BGC, Sucat, Zamboanga, Tacloban, Santa Rosa, Fairview, Bacolod, Kawit, Congressional Avenue, Mindanao Avenue and Valenzuela City.