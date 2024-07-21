BLOCKBUSTER HIT: GAC flashes impressive 172 percent 1H growth, among other successes

Top-performing car brand GAC Motor has announced a staggering 172 percent growth in the first half of the year.

That’s on top of the introduction of six models in the next six weeks and more new dealer outlets.

At the GAC Motor Midyear Dealer Conference held at the Peninsula Manila recently, mother company Astara Philippines proudly announced several remarkable business milestones, demonstrating the brand’s strong performance in the country.

It’s a testament to GAC’s growing network even as the brand enjoys wider recognition in the country.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further grow its market presence, enhance customer service experience, and introduce innovative products.

“Our GAC Motor Philippines team has shown unstoppable momentum as we continue to achieve new milestones and break new ground across the country,” said Franz Decloedt, brand head of GAC Motor Philippines, Astara Philippines.

“We are immensely grateful for the warm support of new customers and are eager to deliver the outstanding mobility solutions that GAC Motor offers to even more Filipinos.”

GAC Motor concluded its June 2024 performance with a record-breaking 351 retail units sold, pushing the total to 1,702 units for the first half of the year.

This impressive figure marks a 172 percent increase compared to the same period last year, which saw 625 units sold.