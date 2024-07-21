‘Bilis-Laya’ transforms penal system

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is making significant strides in addressing the critical issue of overcrowding in the Philippines’ penal facilities under the leadership of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

This initiative is spearheaded by the ‘Bilis-Laya’ program, introduced to expedite the processing and release of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) and ensure compliance with international humanitarian standards.

‘Bilis-Laya’ program and progress

The “Bilis-Laya” program, championed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, aims to deliver “real justice in real-time.” The initiative has significantly contributed to decongesting the country’s prison system and aligns with the “Mandela Rules,” which provide guidelines for the humane treatment of detainees, according to United Nations protocols.

From July 2022 to June 2024, BuCor successfully facilitated the release of 14,657 PDLs.

The releases were categorized as follows:

•Expired Maximum Sentence: 8,129 PDLs

•Parole: 3,592 PDLs

•Acquitted: 2,468 PDLs

•Probation: 356 PDLs

•Executive Clemency with Commutation of Sentence: 52 PDLs

•Cash and Bail Bond: 35 PDLs

•Executive Clemency with Conditional Pardon: 7 PDLs

•Habeas Corpus: 7 PDLs

•Other Means: 21 PDLs

Comparison with previous administrations

The number of PDLs released under the Marcos administration surpasses the figures from previous administrations:

•President Joseph Estrada: 11,215 PDLs released (June 30, 1998-January 20, 2001)

•President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo: 30,857 PDLs released (January 20, 2001-June 30, 2010)

•President Benigno Aquino III: 23,283 PDLs released (June 30, 2010-June 30, 2016)

•President Rodrigo Duterte: 31,294 PDLs released (June 30, 2016-June 30, 2022)

‘Lipat Kulungan’ Initiative

In addition to expedited releases, BuCor has implemented the “Lipat Kulungan” program to further alleviate overcrowding. This initiative has resulted in the transfer of 7,204 PDLs from the New Bilibid Prison to less congested facilities. The transfer breakdown is as follows:

•2023: 2,022 PDLs

•2024: 5,182 PDLs

Upgrading personnel skills

The BuCor is also focusing on enhancing the skills of its personnel. From August 2022 to May 2024, 2,461 correction officers underwent training in various courses:

• Class 16 (Siklab): 97 graduates

• Class 17 (Salaknib): 87 graduates

• Class 18 (Matikados): 112 graduates

• Class 19 (Gawis-Diwa): 143 graduates

• Class 20-2022 (Mandatos): 456 graduates

• Class 21-2022 (Salig-Tala): 502 graduates

• Class 22-2022 (Maksil-Dasig): 93 graduates

• Class 01-2023 (Payonirus): 965 graduates

Impact and future directions

The BuCor’s initiatives are setting new standards in corrections management, addressing overcrowding effectively while ensuring that the rights and dignity of detainees are upheld.

By focusing on humane treatment and efficient processing, the BuCor demonstrates a commitment to both improving the prison system and aligning with international human rights protocols.

These efforts not only alleviate the pressing issue of overcrowding but also enhance the overall effectiveness and fairness of the corrections system in the Philippines, setting a commendable example for other institutions to follow.