Bicolana WCOPA champ to sing nat'l anthem at SONA 2024

Bicolana singer Blessie Mae Abagat, a multi-awardee at the 2024 World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA), will sing the national anthem at President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, 22 July.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) made this announcement in a statement on Sunday night.

Abagat represented the Philippines at the WCOPA from June 28 to July 7 in Anaheim, California where she was Division Champion (Vocal Pop), semifinal silver medalist (Vocal Gospel), triple gold medalist (Vocal Gospel, Vocal Contemporary, Vocal Pop), and Vocal Broadway silver medalist.

Abagat represented the Philippines at WCOPA held from 28 June to 7 July in Anaheim, California. She achieved Division Champion in Vocal Pop; semifinal silver medalist in Vocal Gospel; and triple gold medals in Vocal Gospel, Vocal Contemporary, and Vocal Pop. Additionally, she earned a silver medal in Vocal Broadway.

“These victories have brought pride to the nation and emphasized her exceptional talent,” the PCO said.

According to its website, WCOPA is recognized internationally as the premier "Talent Olympics" for aspiring performers and entertainers from 70 countries.