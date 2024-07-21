BBM’s Bold, Brave, Move

As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. takes the podium on 22 July for his third State of the Nation Address (SoNA), Filipinos will be poised to hear about the next chapter of his leadership and vision.

His “Bagong Pilipinas” program, which is the cornerstone of his administration, promises to be front and center as he reviews the accomplishments of the past two years and sets the course for the future.

DAILY TRIBUNE’S chosen theme for this year’s SoNA — “Bold, Brave, Move” — is a resonant and timely framework as it provides a structured approach to understanding the progress made and the challenges ahead.

Its tripartite structure offers a logical progression that can help both the administration and the public engage with the SoNA in a meaningful way.

BOLD: This encourages a moment of reflection, acknowledging the journey and the milestones achieved. It’s an opportunity to recognize successes and failures alike, fostering a culture of transparency.

BRAVE: This step involves a critical evaluation of the current state of the nation. By assessing the present conditions, the administration can identify areas needing improvement and develop strategies to address them.

MOVE: Finally, this calls for decisive action based on the assessments made. It emphasizes the importance of not just planning but implementing solutions to drive the nation forward.

The theme inherently promotes accountability. By pausing and assessing, the administration is held to account for its performance, providing a benchmark against which progress can be measured. This can enhance trust in government by showing a commitment to honest self-evaluation and continuous improvement.

“Bold, Brave, Move” also serves as a call to action for the public. It invites citizens to be part of the national conversation, encouraging them to reflect on their own roles and responsibilities in nation-building. This participatory approach can strengthen democratic processes and civic engagement.

The Bagong Pilipinas program encapsulates Marcos Jr.’s vision of a renewed Philippines — a country characterized by robust economic growth, enhanced infrastructure, social equity, and good governance. This ambitious initiative aims to revitalize the nation by addressing longstanding issues while promoting sustainable development.

One of the pillars of the Bagong Pilipinas program is economic growth. Marcos Jr.’s administration has focused on attracting foreign investments, streamlining business processes, and enhancing the ease of doing business in the Philippines.

The past two years have seen significant strides in economic reforms, leading to a more stable and resilient economy. The President is likely to highlight these achievements, emphasizing increased GDP growth rates, improved credit ratings, and rising foreign direct investment figures as testaments to his administration’s effective economic policies.

The infrastructure push under the “Build, Better, More” initiative has been another hallmark of Marcos Jr.’s tenure. Continuation and expansion of this program under the Bagong Pilipinas banner have resulted in numerous completed projects, including roads, bridges, airports, and railways.

These infrastructure developments not only stimulate economic activity but improve connectivity and accessibility across the archipelago, fostering inclusive growth.

Reflecting on the past two years, President Marcos Jr. will likely underscore several key accomplishments that have laid the foundation for his vision of a new Philippines.

In line with DAILY TRIBUNE’s SoNA theme of “Bold, Brave, Move” Marcos Jr.’s address will provide an ideal moment for introspection and forward planning.

The President will likely take a moment to acknowledge the challenges and setbacks encountered over the past two years. The pandemic, natural disasters, and global economic uncertainties have tested the resilience of his administration. Reflecting on these experiences is crucial to understanding the progress made and the areas needing improvement.

As President Marcos Jr. delivers his third SoNA, DAILY TRIBUNE’s theme “Bold, Brave, Move” offers a coherent and engaging framework for reflecting on the administration’s progress and future plans. Its strengths lie in promoting accountability, transparency, and public engagement.

The Bagong Pilipinas program, with its vision of renewal and progress, provides a roadmap for a more prosperous and equitable Philippines. By pausing to celebrate its achievements, assessing ongoing challenges, and acting with determination, Marcos Jr.’s administration can continue to steer the country toward a brighter and more resilient future.