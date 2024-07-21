Basilan town declared ASG-free

UNGKAYA PUKAN, Basilan — Ungkaya Pukan has been declared an Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG)-free municipality, thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Local Government Unit (LGU) and its partners.

Mayor Jomar M. Maturan announced on Sunday that the LGU, alongside police, military, and community stakeholders, has successfully restored peace and security in the area. This achievement highlights the effective collaboration between the military, police, and local community, paving the way for future economic and social development.

Brig. Gen. Alvin V. Luzon, commander of the 101st Infantry “Three Red Arrows” Brigade, praised the collective efforts of local and security officials. He emphasized the importance of ongoing vigilance to maintain the town’s peace and security.

“This milestone marks a new chapter of growth for Ungkaya Pukan,” Luzon said. “It reflects our commitment and the community’s support. Together, we’ve turned challenges into opportunities for stability.”

Luzon also noted the symbolic presentation of an M2 60mm mortar, underscoring the continued commitment to maintaining peace in the region.

Residents can now anticipate enhanced safety and new opportunities for development. Plans are underway to support ongoing rehabilitation and ensure long-term prosperity for the town.