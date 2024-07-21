As Bongbong addresses nation, security tightened

Authorities have implemented several safety and security measures for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SoNA) today, 22 July. These measures include a Metro Manila-wide gun ban, a city-wide liquor ban in Quezon City, and a suspension of classes in the city.

The Philippine National Police (PNP)said that more than 22,000 officers will be deployed to different regions of the country, aside from the Batasang Pambansa.

“Apart from Security Task Force SoNA 2024, we will form sub-task groups led by our five district directors in Metro Manila,” National Capital Region Police Office chief Major Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said earlier.

The gun ban will be in effect in the National Capital Region (NCR) from 12:01 a.m. on 20 July until midnight of 22 July.

During this period, all Permits to Carry Firearms Outside Residence are suspended within the NCR. Only members of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies on official duty and in uniform are allowed to carry firearms.

Additionally, Quezon City has implemented a liquor ban from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 22 July to maintain public order and reduce the risk of alcohol-related incidents during the SoNA.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte announced a suspension of classes at all levels for both private and public schools in the city today. The suspension includes Brigada Eskwela activities in public schools.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy more than 1,000 traffic enforcers during the SoNA.

MMDA chairman Atty. Don Artes said over 500 traffic enforcers will be stationed along Commonwealth Avenue and IBP Road starting at 6 a.m.

Overall, the MMDA will deploy 1,329 traffic personnel to manage traffic in the major thoroughfares leading to the SoNA venue.