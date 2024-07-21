All the Presidents’ man

One of the things you get for being a journeyman is how fate blows you into the path of jobs that range from the ordinary to the extraordinary.

Like anyone else, my share of forgettable jobs were mixed with unforgettable ones.

Dreary work interspersed with stints that found me working not with top corporate honchos but the nation’s literal big dogs themselves. The leader of the land, the top kahuna who sits in Malacanang.

This was how my vagrant career led me to work for four out of our last six presidents.

Not as a bigwig, mind you, just a faceless cog in the insignificant but vital bureaucratic wheel.

It was in those intermittent years that I got to see how even if each of them vastly differed from the others they still, somehow, share certain similarities.

My itinerant political work started when my fledgling stint as a provincial correspondent and lowly stringer for the foreign wires, snagged me my first campaign for a provincial politico.

It was the first elections held after EDSA 1, a rite of passage trawling for votes in the dirty and dangerous informal warrens of Tacloban City, the kind of place where the votes are richer and the politics are at their most lethal. Indeed, it was a time of ideals and flying polemics. A turning of a page from an old regime to a new one. But, in the dark alleys of Tacloban’s urban poor, national politics took a back seat to the daily bouts of survival among the city’s slum dwellers. I thought political work would spare me its enticements when I decamped from the boondocks to the big city and the newsroom of a national newspaper. But the more riveting world of national politics beckoned.

As the 90’s came to a close, I got a taste of my first national political spadework working for my first president. An insignificant fly on the wall perhaps, but an earnest functionary, observant and imbibing both the predictable and the sublime.