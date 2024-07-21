Aggressive leadership makes Luzon a global hub

In an era of rapid global urbanization, the Philippines has emerged as a beacon of innovative city planning and economic development.

Such transformation has driven Engr. Joshua Bingcang, the dynamic president and CEO (PCEO) of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), to push key investment sites.

With a grand vision aligned with the Luzon Economic Corridor program, Bingcang is set to redefine urban development, starting with the 35,890-hectare Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone.

Clark stands as the cornerstone of Bingcang’s transformative agenda.

Last April, a trilateral alliance between the United States, Philippines and Japan laid the foundation for groundbreaking projects along the Luzon Economic Corridor, with Clark at its heart.

His strategy for Clark is nothing short of revolutionary, aiming to create a world-class urban center that exceeds global standards in both scale and efficiency.

At the core of this vision is the Clark International Airport Expansion Project.

The ambitious undertaking includes the expansion of Clark International Airport and the development of Clark Airport City, positioning the area as a pivotal logistics hub in Asia.

Magnet for investments

The project had drawn commitments from global logistics giants like FedEx and UPS to establish regional hubs within the airport complex, underscoring New Clark’s growing strategic importance.

The BCDA’s key focus is now making the Subic-Clark-Manila-Batangas Railway a reality.

The initiative, in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DoTr) is designed to enhance regional connectivity and foster economic growth across Luzon through the linking of the development centers.

In a bold move to stimulate residential growth, BCDA is introducing freehold residential land provisions within Clark.

The scheme aims to attract a diverse population, from workers to families, to create a vibrant live-work-play environment that could serve as a model for future urban developments.

Innovation, sustainability are taken seriously

Bingcang has not limited his scope to physical infrastructure, as he is actively courting foreign direct investment, as evidenced by the various tie-ups the agency has enacted with myriad businesses ever since he assumed the agency’s leadership.

When BCDA forged an agreement with Filinvest Land Inc. to establish their Filinvest Innovation Park in New Clark City, the BCDA chief pushed for a renewable, pro-environment approach to sustainability.

One locator in the industrial park fits the bill, which is the StB GigaFactory.

The factory will produce lithium-ion batteries meant for home energy storage applications, small electric vehicles, and charging stations.

The Australia-based locator signals how New Clark City is primed for investments, given its strategic location and access to a large pool of human capital.

Also soon to rise is Hann Reserve, the 450-hectare luxury estate development in New Clark City, a project of Hann Development Corporation.

The estate will feature three 18-hole championship golf courses, to be complemented by international luxury hotel brands.

Hann Reserve will also be home to exclusive, ultra-luxury villa residences and condominium towers. Surrounding the community will be a mix of lifestyle commercial centers, an international school, a hospital and a 10-hectare-curated public park.

The development will be New Clark City’s iconic development, a model for sustainability and eco-tourism that celebrates the local environment, culture, heritage and community.

These projects not only bring in needed investments but also position the Philippines as a regional leader in green technology and sustainable economic practices.

Visionary engineer

Known to his friends as “Jake,” Bingcang brings a unique blend of skills to his role at BCDA. With a strong engineering and urban development background, complemented by an MBA from the University of the Philippines, he represents a new breed of leader in Philippine urban planning.

His approach emphasizes economic growth and community well-being, envisioning wide lanes, abundant green spaces, and infrastructure designed to enhance quality of life.

Apart from Clark, BCDA’s portfolio spans critical development areas including Bonifacio Global City and other township developments in Fort Bonifacio such as Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill and McKinley West.

The Newport City in Metro Manila, Bataan Technology Park in Morong, and further up North — the John Hay Special Economic Zone and Poro Point Freeport Zone- serve as locations on a map and as pivotal drivers of national economic growth and innovation.

Bingcang’s holistic approach could set a new standard for urban development in the Philippines and beyond.

By emphasizing sustainable practices, innovative infrastructure, and community-focused planning, He is not just building cities — he’s crafting livable, sustainable communities for the future.

The transformation of Clark and the broader Luzon Economic Corridor represents a huge opportunity to further propel the economy.

It is a bold statement about the future of urban living in the Philippines, one that promises to elevate the country’s urban landscapes to unprecedented heights, ensuring sustainable prosperity and resilience for generations to come.

As the Philippines steps into a new era of urban development, all eyes will be on PCEO Joshua Bingcang and the BCDA.

Their success could very well serve as a blueprint for sustainable urban growth across Southeast Asia and beyond.