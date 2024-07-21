Año: No formal U.S. offer yet to aid Ayungin ops

The Philippines will maintain its regular resupply missions to the troops stationed at the country’s military outpost at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, the National Security Council said after the United States reiterated its ironclad commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT).

In a phone interview on Sunday, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said the Philippine military’s rotational and resupply (RoRe) missions in the WPS “will remain as pure operations.”

While the Philippine government is grateful for the US support, Año said Manila will execute the resupply operations without the “direct involvement” of Washington.

“We appreciate the US support in all aspects being our main ally and its assurance of an ironclad commitment to the MDT, but there is no need at this time for any direct involvement of US forces in the RoRe missions,” he said.

Año made the remarks after White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US “will do what is necessary” to see that the Philippines can resupply the troops on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.

“The most important thing right now is to see a de-escalation and to see the ability of the Philippines to do resupplies,” Suvillan said, as he made clear to China that the US-Philippines’ MDT also “applies” to replenishment operations to the BRP Sierra Madre.

However, Año said “there’s no formal offer” yet as to the US’ commitment to join the country’s resupply missions.

“NSA Sullivan’s statement is about the US government’s assurance of continuing support to the Philippines as a treaty ally and partner, including its concern in ensuring a peaceful and orderly rotation and resupply to our soldiers manning the BRP Sierra Madre,” he said.

Meanwhile, NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said the US, as the country’s treaty ally, is backing the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the conduct of joint military exercises and relevant combat training “as fast as possible as current policy is concerned.”

“They are also helping us in our armed forces modernization and infrastructure development in select facilities through the EDCA (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement),” Malaya noted.

“As far as the RoRe is concerned, we’re keeping it as a purely Philippine operation utilizing Philippine ships, personnel, and leadership,” Malaya added, backing Año earlier remarks.

Malaya, however, said the resupply operations may change if ordered by the government.

“Depending on the guidance from top management but that’s the direction or policy at present, and we appreciate the US offer of help in the resupply missions and we will continue to consult them as treaty allies in moving forward,” he said.

Protect Ayungin

In a separate phone interview, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military values the support of the US and other like-minded countries in “fostering a peaceful and secure region based on international law.”

“The AFP appreciates the strong commitment of the United States, particularly from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, regarding the resupply mission for our troops on the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal. This support underscores the enduring partnership between our nations,” Padilla told reporters.

She emphasized that the AFP is committed to “ensuring the welfare and readiness” of military personnel stationed in “strategic locations like Ayungin Shoal.”

“The Philippines will exhaust all means before seeking foreign intervention in fulfilling our mandate,” Padilla said.