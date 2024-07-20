Youngsters brace for JPGT Mindanao Series I

The spotlight shifts to the young golfers of Mindanao as they embark on their journey to clinch top honors and secure spots in the national finals at the ICTSI JPGT Mindanao Series 1, which begins Tuesday at the Apo Golf and Country Club in Davao.

Jared Saban, fresh from his Junior World campaign in San Diego, is the player to watch in the boys’ 10-12 category. He will face competition from local talents like Scionverje Recto, Jay Molde, Paul Braberry, Prince Bisera, and Daniel Delona, as well as Mikhail Namocatcat from Bukidnon. Additionally, Saban’s fellow South Cotabato players, Marco Senador and Laurence Saban, will also vie for the top spot.

The Mindanao series, part of the nationwide Junior Philippine Golf Tour sponsored by ICTSI, features four tournaments. The next leg will be held at the South Pacific Golf and Leisure Estates from 30 July to 2 August, also in Davao. The third event will take place from 6 to 9 August at Del Monte Golf Club in Bukidnon, with the final regional tournament slated at Pueblo de Oro in Cagayan de Oro from 12 to 15 August.

According to the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., the best two results from these events will determine the final rankings, with the top two players from each age division qualifying for the finals. Age groups include 8-9, 13-15, and 16-18, for both boys and girls.

These qualifiers will join top finishers from the Luzon and Visayas series. The Visayas series concluded its eliminations with a three-leg tournament last month. Players advancing to the JPGT Match Play Championship set for 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Laguna include Eliana Mendoza, Ana Marie Aguilar, Kvan Alburo, Tobias Tiongko (8-9), Cailey Gonzales, Zuri Bagaloyos, Race Manhit, Kurt Flores (10-12), Tiffany Bernardino, Rane Chiu, Nyito Tiongko, Inno Flores (13-15), Dominique Gotiong, Rhiena Sinfuego, Simon Wahing and John Paul Oro.

For players competing in multiple series, the best three results will count, with only the top player in each category advancing to the head-to-head championship. Current leaders include Maurysse Abalos (girls’ 10-12), Alexie Gabi (girls’ 13-15), Gabriel Handog, Santi Asuncion (boys’ 13-15), Necky Tortosa (girls’ 16-18) and Patrick Tambalque (boys’ 16-18).