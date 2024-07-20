What’s the beauty secret of Liza Soberano?

IVI RYO Corporation presents actress and model Liza Soberano as the new face of MET, a premium beauty and skincare line.

Known for her radiant beauty, Liza was chosen because she embodies the essence of MET. According to the company’s brand manager, Laurice Chan, “We’ve always believed Liza would be a great endorser for MET. She has the class we want in a MET girl, and her natural glow makes her stand out in any crowd. Liza’s commitment to excellence, natural grace and timeless beauty align perfectly with our brand’s values.”

Chan shares that when the 26-year-old star arrived on the set of the endorsement shoot, she brought her A-game and then some. “Liza was such a dream to work with,” Chan gushes. “Not only was she punctual, but she also put in the effort to ensure she delivered what we wanted. That’s why we weren’t surprised to see that every photo taken of her that day was practically billboard-ready.”

Liza’s dedication and professionalism are just two reasons she is the ideal representative for MET’s product line. Her involvement in various high-profile, successful projects has solidified her status as a highly sought-after celebrity, not only in the Philippines but also in the US. Her standout role in Lisa Frankenstein earned her praise from the Los Angeles Times as the film’s “breakout star and true discovery,” while Vanity Fair called her “an ace scene stealer.”

This acclaim proves Liza resonates with a broad audience — men and women, young and old — and adding her to MET’s roster of endorsers will significantly enhance the brand’s message of beauty and confidence, reaching and inspiring many.

Beyond her popularity, Liza is dedicated to maintaining a flawless appearance, aligning perfectly with MET’s mission to empower people through products that help them take better care of their skin. MET’s products are designed to bring out the best in everyone, using only the finest ingredients to enhance beauty regimens with noticeable results. From revitalizing serums to hydrating creams, MET offers a comprehensive range of skincare solutions for all skin types.

Liza has firsthand knowledge of how effective these solutions are, which is why she’s very enthusiastic about this new partnership. “I’m incredibly excited to be part of the MET family,” she says. “MET’s products were a real game-changer for my skincare routine. I love how they enhance my natural beauty, and I’m looking forward to sharing the entire line with everyone.”

The MET line includes the highly acclaimed MET Tathione Capsules, which are dietary supplements containing the most potent form of reduced glutathione and the innovative patented ingredient, Algatrium. These capsules are designed to remove toxins from within and provide a noticeable glow on the outside, making MET the only brand in the Philippine market to offer both Algatrium and glutathione in a single product. There is also the MET 500 Capsules, a more potent version with 500 mg per capsule, which offers an even more enhanced glow.